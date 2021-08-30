Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Tommy Fury and Jake Paul were involved in an altercation backstage following the latter's win against Tyron Woodley.

Both boxers won their respective fights during the event that took place in Cleveland last night. Paul beat former UFC champion Woodley via split decision, thus having a 4-0 record.

Fury's fight against Anthony Taylor, meanwhile, was on the undercard of the event and it was his first bout in the United States. The 22-year-old won via unanimous decision with all the judges scoring 40-36 in his favour.

Following the fight, TNT called out Paul, saying: "Jake Paul should have an easy night then so he’s got no excuses on not taking the fight. Let’s get it on Jake Paul. I have done my bit, you do your bit right tonight, and we’ll get it on.

"It should be easy like I said I just went four rounds with his sparring partner, jump in the ring, it should be no test at all.”

After Paul beat Woodley, he coincidentally bumped into Fury backstage and the two were involved in quite a chaotic altercation with words being exchanged. This was before a mass of security got involved and separated the two.

In the video above, Fury can be heard saying: "You need to stop running my friend! Take the fight."

TNT has so far won all of his seven fights, with three of them coming this year. He is eager to fight Paul and make it eight out of eight while also handing the YouTuber-turned-boxer his first defeat.

The Problem Child, on the other hand, may have to deal with a rematch against Woodley first.

After the two fought, the former UFC man was eager to fight again and Paul said that it could be possible if he got a tattoo that read, "I love Jake Paul."

It will be interesting to see what happens eventually because there's a good chance of at least one of the two fights certainly happening.

Tommy Fury would become the first official boxer to share the ring with Jake Paul... so for that reason alone, we're fully supporting that fight!

