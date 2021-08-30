Tommy Fury calls out Jake Paul following Tyron Woodley fight

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Tommy Fury secured a decision win over Anthony Taylor on the undercard of Jake Paul vs Tyron Woodley, and he wasted no time in calling out the YouTuber before the main event.

There have been rumours swirling for months regarding a Fury vs Paul contest, and with the YouTuber winning against Woodley, it's likely we'll get the contest on SHOWTIME PPV.

Fury made the comments towards the main eventer minutes after getting his win, and he wants the showdown with Paul as soon as possible.

The 22-year-old younger brother of heavyweight Tyson Fury was dominant in his win over Taylor, and he said that Paul would be no match for him when they finally meet in the ring.

He said: “Jake Paul should have an easy night then so he’s got no excuses on not taking the fight. Let’s get it on Jake Paul. I have done my bit, you do your bit right tonight, and we’ll get it on.

“It should be easy like I said I just went four rounds with his sparring partner, jump in the ring, it should be no test at all.”

Fury is now 7-0 in his boxing career, as Paul rose to 4-0 with his split decision win over Woodley. Although the former UFC Welterweight Champion has demanded a rematch with Paul, the team at SHOWTIME may decide that Fury is a bigger money fight.

The added allure of having the opinions of Tyson and John Fury in the build-up to Paul vs Fury might be what tips the scales in the Brit's favour, rather than giving Paul's next big box office attraction fight to a rematch with Woodley.

John has however poured cold water on the potential contest, saying that he doesn't believe Paul wants to fight again for at least a year after defeating the former UFC Champion. He said: "I just think you might not see Jake Paul for a year after that, to be honest with you. He was portraying signs of not wanting the fight game after eight rounds.

"We always said that a hard-fought fight, even though it wasn’t hard in terms of a proper boxing match, it was hard for him and you’ll see a different character and we’ve seen a different Jake Paul."

It remains to be seen if we'll get Fury vs Paul next.

