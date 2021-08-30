Cristiano Ronaldo to Man United: Significant update emerges from Sky Sports journalist

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Cristiano Ronaldo has completed a medical ahead of re-signing for former club Manchester United, according to Sky Sports journalist Kaveh Solhekol.

What's the latest transfer news involving Cristiano Ronaldo?

During the most sensational 24 hours of the summer transfer window so far, it quickly emerged on Friday that Manchester United were set to secure a deal for the Juventus striker.

And later that afternoon, the Red Devils announced that they had reached an agreement to sign the serial Ballon d'Or winner from the Serie A giants.

Ronaldo isn't officially a United player just yet but it appears that could change imminently.

What has Kaveh Solhekol said about Ronaldo?

According to Solhekol, the Portuguese icon has passed his medical and is on the verge of completing a shock return to Old Trafford.

He also revealed that Ronaldo will be signed on a two year contract, with the club having the option to extend it by another season.

The Sky Sports journalist took to Twitter on Monday morning and told his followers: "Cristiano Ronaldo about to complete move to Manchester United. Medical done. 2 year contract with option for another year. First game will be against Newcastle on 11 Sep."

Will Ronaldo be a hit upon his return to the Premier League?

It's difficult to know what quite to expect. While the goals certainly haven't dried up for Ronaldo, the Premier League is unique in its speed and physical intensity, and the fact of the matter is that United's incoming acquisition is now 36 years old.

Nonetheless, Ronaldo was the top scorer at the European championship this summer and netted 36 goals in all competitions last season.

If he can come anywhere close to replicating that for United, he will be a key asset for them in the Premier League title race.

What could United's attack look like with Ronaldo in the side?

Manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer now has an impressive abundance of options in attack, although it's logical to assume Ronaldo hasn't left Juventus to become a rotational member of the squad at Old Trafford.

He tends to operate as a centre-forward these days rather than out wide, so the big question is who will flank him in United's attack.

Jadon Sancho seems set for a prominent role this term having cost the club a cool £73m, leaving the likes of Mason Greenwood, Anthony Martial, Dan James, Marcus Rashford and Jesse Lingard to compete for the other wing.

Based on current form, Greenwood seems likeliest to start - he's scored three goals already this season - but Rashford has just returned to training and will be eager to re-establish himself in Man United's starting XI.

