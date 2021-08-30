Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Lewis Hamilton has slammed the decision to run the Belgian Grand Prix for a couple of laps behind the Safety Car on Sunday afternoon, labelling it a 'farce' and calling for a refund for fans attending the Spa-Francorchamps circuit.

Wet weather hit the entire weekend at Spa but it was on Sunday afternoon where it was at its worst, with a cloak of rain and poor visibility delaying the race start on several occasions.

After 25 minutes following the original scheduled race start, the field ran round behind the Safety Car for a couple of formation laps before it was deemed too risky to get running properly, and that's when the real wait came in.

Indeed, fans were left to wonder whether we'd get any action at all, with it eventually decided just over three hours after the original time we should have got going to head out behind the Safety Car once more - though this was only for two 'racing' laps in order to get a classification and to award half-points, meaning there was no real racing action on the day.

Hamilton was far from impressed with the decision, and he took to Instagram to voice his displeasure at the decision. He called it a 'farce' and hopes fans will get a refund - though he is worried that as it's technically being called a race that might now not be forthcoming:

We'll have to see in the coming days, what exactly is going to happen in terms of compensation.

