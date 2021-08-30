Aston Villa Transfer News: Villans eye late move for "lovely footballer"

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Aston Villa could try to sign Liverpool midfielder Curtis Jones in the final days of the transfer window, according to The Sun.

What's the latest transfer news involving Jones?

The Villans have been busy in the transfer market this summer, adding the likes of Emiliano Buendia, Danny Ings and Leon Bailey to their squad.

While some sources have claimed that their business could be done at this stage, with Dean Smith content with his current crop of players, it has been reported that they may potentially make a bid worth in the region of £15m for Jones before Tuesday's deadline.

What is Jones' record at Liverpool?

Jones was handed his Liverpool debut in January 2019 in the FA Cup against Wolves. He has since gone on to make a further 46 appearances for the Reds, with six of those coming in the side's title-winning campaign in 2019/20.

The 6 foot 1 midfielder featured more regularly for Jurgen Klopp's men last term, playing 24 top-flight matches, and he chipped in with a goal and two assists in those games.

He is yet to play in the league in the opening weeks of this season, though, and he appears to have fallen behind Harvey Elliott in the pecking order, with the teenager having started the team's last two Premier League fixtures.

What's been said about Jones?

Upon forcing his way into Klopp's plans last season, Jones showed impressive composure in the middle of the park.

He produced a string of eye-catching displays across the course of the campaign, and received praise from Match of the Day host Gary Lineker back in December after helping his side to a 2-1 win over Tottenham at Anfield.

Taking to Twitter, Lineker wrote: "What a lovely footballer Curtis Jones is. Gonna be a helluva player."

Would he be a good signing for Villa?

He'd arguably be an even better signing than Emile Smith Rowe would have been.

Villa were heavily linked with Smith Rowe earlier this summer before the youngster eventually opted to extend his contract at the Emirates Stadium.

The Arsenal man has had some bright moments at the Gunners since the turn of the year, but Jones is perhaps more proven at the highest level.

He was one of Liverpool's brightest players in an underwhelming campaign last season, and did not look out of place at all in the Champions League, scoring once and providing two assists in five appearances in the competition.

Meanwhile, Smith Rowe is struggling to lift an Arsenal side in disarray at the moment, with Mikel Arteta's team bottom of the table having lost all three of their league matches so far this season.

Jones looks to be a fine prospect who could push Villa towards the European places in 2021/22 if they can pull this shock move off.

