Sunderland Transfer News: League One side looking to seal switch for Black Cats man

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Sunderland backed up their recent victories over AFC Wimbledon and Blackpool by delivering an impressive performance against Wycombe Wanderers on Saturday.

The Black Cats sealed all three points in this particular clash thanks to a brace from Ross Stewart and a strike from Elliot Embleton.

As a result of this triumph, Sunderland moved up to first in the League One standings.

Although the season is still in its infancy, the Black Cats will unquestionably fancy their chances of launching a push for automatic promotion later this year.

Set to make their return to action next month following the international break, it will be intriguing to see whether Sunderland decide to engage in any transfer business this week.

With the window set to close tomorrow, Black Cats manager Lee Johnson could potentially be about to wave goodbye to one of his players.

According to page 61 of the latest print edition of The Sun on Sunday (as cited by the72), the Black Cats have reached an agreement with Doncaster Rovers over a deal for Will Grigg.

However, this particular move has yet to be finalised as Richie Wellens' side are still trying to raise the funds needed to finance a switch.

It is understood that Grigg will sign a three-year deal at the Keepmoat Stadium if Doncaster are able to overcome this particular hurdle.

After failing to impress during the first-half of the previous campaign, the forward was loaned out by Sunderland to MK Dons earlier this year where he experienced somewhat of a resurgence.

As well as netting eight goals for the Dons in the third-tier, Grigg also chipped in with three assists in 20 league appearances.

1 of 20 Did Kieran Tierney join Arsenal on transfer deadline day in 2019? Yes No

GIVEMESPORT's Joshua Cole says...

When you consider that Grigg has yet to make an appearance in the third-tier for Sunderland this season, it could be argued that it may now be time for Johnson to part ways with him as the forward has struggled for form during his time at the Stadium of Light.

Despite making 62 appearances for the Black Cats in all competitions, the Northern Ireland international has only managed to find the back of the net on eight occasions.

Providing that Sunderland are able to seal a respectable fee for Grigg, they could use the money generated from this sale to re-invest in their squad.

Johnson may decide to draft in some added competition for the likes of Stewart and Nathan Broadhead tomorrow if Grigg departs as he will be relatively short of options up-front.

Read More - Carabao Cup 2021/22: Fixtures, Dates, Draws, Scores and Everything You Need To Know

Enter Giveaway

News Now - Sport News