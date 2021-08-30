Jake Paul vs Tyron Woodley: Will there be a rematch?

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Jake Paul defeated Tyron Woodley in the much-anticipated fight over the weekend, although the controversial split-decision win means we may well get a rematch.

Woodley said after the fight that he was unhappy that one judge only gave him 2 rounds of the 8 round contest, and that they should run it back.

The former UFC Welterweight Champion would also claim that he would be a bigger box office draw than Tommy Fury getting a fight against Paul.

Woodley did not hold back during the post-fight interviews, and he is more than ready for round 2 with the YouTube star. He said: "The fact one judge gave me two rounds? F*** the (Tommy) Fury fight, let's run that one again. Fury's won't get the pay-per-views we did.

"The ropes held him up, I landed more power shots. He landed clean shots but he had heavy hands. I didn't hit the ground. Let's run it back.

Paul vs Woodley 2?

Paul's brother Logan, who was in the ring at the end of the contest said that Woodley was "old news" and that he "had his shot" against his brother so they would be moving on.

Woodley responded by saying that the fight would've finished when he rocked Paul in the fourth round if the ropes weren't so tall. "You're the one that got wobbled, if those ropes weren't seven foot two, you would have gone through them" Woodley noted.

Paul then revealed that he would consider a rematch against the former UFC Welterweight Champion, but on one condition. "If you get the tattoo, let's run it back" Paul claimed, saying that he would give the rematch to Woodley if he got an 'I Love Jake Paul' tattoo on his body.

Paul is now 4-0 in his boxing career, with 3 wins professionally. The YouTuber has defeated British YouTuber AnEnsonGib, former NBA basketball star Nate Robinson and now the UFC duo of Ben Askren and Woodley.

It remains to be seen if Paul will truly offer Woodley the rematch because there isn't a great chance that the former UFC Champion will actually get a tattoo praising the YouTuber turned boxer.

