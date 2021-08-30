Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Whilst the wait went on for supporters and drivers alike on Sunday afternoon as the rain lashed the Spa-Francorchamps circuit, Sebastian Vettel and Mick Schumacher found their own way of keeping themselves entertained, initiating a 2v2 football game with an Aston Martin and Haas engineer.

The Belgian Grand Prix would end up being the shortest Formula 1 race in history, being called after just two laps - though the term 'race' is used very loosely given we ran around behind the Safety Car for every tour of the circuit.

Indeed, the sporting action was actually more enjoyable away from the circuit on Sunday, unfortunately, with the drivers finding various sources of fun during the long wait for a decision as to whether we were going to go racing.

The likes of Daniel Ricciardo sought to initiate a Mexican wave in the stands at one point, whilst Lando Norris opted for a nap in the McLaren garage.

The real action, though, came with Vettel and Schumacher who engaged in a 2v2 football contest - as shared by Haas on Twitter:

