Jake Paul has kept his unbeaten boxing record intact by narrowly outpointing former UFC champion Tyron Woodley.

Having previously beaten the likes of Ben Askren, Ali Loui Al-Fakhri and Nate Robinson, the controversial YouTube star claimed yet another big scalp by beating Woodley in Cleveland, Ohio, on Sunday night.

Paul won by split decision on the scorecards, taking his professional record to 4-0 (3 KOs). Now, he's on to potentially bigger and better things, although he has refused to rule out the possibility of a rematch with Woodley, as he said his performance against The Chosen One had some room for improvement.

"He's at a level now where he can't have easy fights," Paul's advisor, Nakisa Bidarian of BAVAFA Sports, told ESPN. "Every fight has to elevate given the type of attention he commands, given the pay-per-view box office power he has and the relationship that he has with Showtime.

"We love, love, love fighting MMA opponents. Not because they're easy, because they're not. Tonight showed that. But it engages two different segments of the population."

With that in mind, GIVEMESPORT thought it would only be right to give you a detailed breakdown of the five potential opponents The Problem Child is most likely to fight next.

Tommy Fury (7-0, 4 KOs)

It's about time Paul picked on somebody his own size. Fury, the younger brother of Tyson Fury, made light work of Scott Williams when the former reality TV star dropped down to 178 pounds in February.

Fury also defeated Paul's sparring partner, Anthony Taylor, on the undercard, so a grudge match against the American could favour the Manchester-born fighter.

Furthermore, Fury also called Paul out after he defeated Taylor last night. With Frank Warren ringside on Sunday night, it's safe to assume the fight could be negotiated easily between Queensbury and Most Valuable Promotions.

There's genuine beef between KSI and Jake Paul

Olajide 'KSI' Olatunji (1-0)

From one social media star to another, KSI and Jake Paul's names will forever be linked as a result of their back-to-back wins over both of their brothers.

Fans are itching for a clash of kings between the pair, who came close to blows in 2019 and 2020.

However, KSI's interest in a fight with Paul has seemingly waned in recent weeks, with the former currently pursuing a hugely successful career in the music industry.

But with both men expressing their dislike for each other, one can't help but think now would be the perfect time for the pair to finally settle the score once and for all before it's too late.

Tyron Woodley (0-1)

What about a rematch with Woodley, instead?

"Get the tattoo, then we'll consider it," Bidarian added. "The longer you wait to get the tattoo, the less likely that you'll get the chance to fight me again, Jake said. Because you're not taking this seriously.

"[Paul is] happy he won, but he's not happy with the way that he won. He wanted to demonstrate that he has that knockout power against Tyron Woodley. So, I think he has an interest in doing it again. So, we'll see."

Floyd Mayweather fought to a draw with Logan Paul

Floyd Mayweather Jr (50-0, 27 KOs)

It feels inevitable that this fight will probably happen at some point after Floyd Mayweather fought to a draw with Jake's older brother Logan Paul in their exhibition bout at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami.

The pair were embroiled in several high-profile public spats in the build-up to that fight and there's certainly no love lost there.

Whether Mayweather would risk coming out of retirement to put his unbeaten record on the line against a fighter who is naturally several sizes bigger than him, does however seem unlikely.

Dillon Danis

Despite a remarkable period of inactivity stretching all the way back to June 2019, the 6 ft American remains hugely popular on social media boasting over 1.3 million followers on Instagram.

UFC fans might also remember Danis as the second man to get under Khabib Nurmagomedov's skin after he submitted Conor McGregor at UFC 229 in October 2019.

The American tried to talk smack about the Russian ace, sparking an ugly post-fight brawl, but Khabib would soon have the last laugh after Danis was suspended by the NSAC for seven months.

Like so many others on the list, Danis also has a history with Paul, with the latter ambushing him with a drive-by water balloon attack in December of last year.

