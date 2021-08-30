Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Since the resumption of the Premier League, much has been made about the added leniency referees have been operating with.

For many, it has been a refreshing change of pace after last season was dominated by incessant VAR controversies. For others, things are moving too far in the opposite direction.

Indeed, Paul Pogba's challenge on Ruben Neves in the build-up to Manchester United's dramatic late winner against Wolverhampton Wanderers yesterday was a prime example of that debate.

When even Graeme Souness (albeit with the caveat that he's talking about a man he expects to produce four assists per game) laments a tackle, it's fair to assume it's at least a relatively controversial one.

Still, perhaps that incident wasn't the biggest talking point of the match.

Footage has emerged showing Daniel James appear to two-foot tackle Wolves winger Francisco Trincão in the penalty box, something that wasn't even looked at by VAR.

The Portuguese cut the ball back from the by-line in the first-half following after seeing his goal-bound shot blocked by Aaron Wan-Bissaka, only to be taken out by the Welshman.

Quite why the challenge wasn't looked at again is unclear, particularly given James appeared to be out of control when steaming into the Barcelona loanee.

"I swear this wasn't shown by Sky as they were showing a replay at the time," said one fan in the Reddit discussion.

"I was watching this live was wondered where the Wolves player went, I see James sent him to the shadow realm," claimed another.

"He came in hot and when he wanted to stop he indeed did slip. It's still a reckless action that should've been given as a foul," argued a user.

"Sheeeeeesh. This is a pen imo," said another.

On another day, Wolves might have had the rub of the green. For United, it certainly was a lucky escape.

