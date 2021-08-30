Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

The man who operates Jake Paul's famous robot, the Problem Bot, was revealed during the event that saw him beat Tyron Woodley.

The Problem Child has started his professional boxing career well, winning all of his four fights so far, but last night was the first time he was taken the distance by one of his opponents.

On his resume so far are wins over AnEsonGib, Nate Robinson, Ben Askren and now Woodley.

It's not just his fights and knockouts that have caught the eye, however, it's also his antics before and after fights, as well as the fact he rocks up to press conferences with a ginormous robot standing right behind him.

There is hardly an event now involving Paul in which we don't see the Problem Bot. It has gained quite a lot of popularity which has made a lot of people inquire about the person behind it.

But now we finally have the answer!

Sports presenter Caroline Pearce posted a video on Twitter in which she meets the man behind the robot. He also confirms to her: "I am the Problem Bot."

So far, the gentleman's name is yet to be revealed, but there's a fair chance we'll hear about that too.

Before the start of Paul's fight against Woodley, the Problem Bot entered the arena with a screen on his torso displaying the Chosen One's knockouts. We must admit, that's pretty cool.

Paul eventually went on to defeat the former UFC welterweight champion via split decision. Woodley, however, was unhappy with the judges' decision and immediately asked for a rematch.

Paul said that he would have to get a tattoo that reads, "I love Jake Paul" in order for that to happen.

We don't know whether there will be a rematch or not, but whenever Paul makes his next media appearance, we are sure his robot will be right there alongside of him and questions will be asked about the identity of the man.

With the Problem Bot being unmasked, it won't be too long before we know the name of the person who operates it.

