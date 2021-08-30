Sheffield United Transfer News: Blades linked with bargain swoop for 6ft 1inch veteran

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Sheffield United will be looking to push on under the guidance of Slavisa Jokanovic following the international break after experiencing a poor start to the Championship campaign.

The Blades have only managed to pick up two points from their opening five league fixtures and are currently 23rd in the second-tier standings.

With the transfer window set to close tomorrow, it will be fascinating to see whether Jokanovic is able to bolster his squad.

Whilst the Serbian may need to freshen up his attacking options due to the fact that his side have only managed to score one league goal this season, he will also be looking into the possibility of signing a new goalkeeper having recently parted ways with Aaron Ramsdale.

Although the Blades currently have Wes Foderingham and Michael Verrips at their disposal, the jury is out on whether these two particular players will be able to deliver the goods on a consistent basis in the Championship.

Ahead of deadline day, United have been linked with a move for a player who possesses a wealth of experience.

According to The Sun, the Blades have reportedly entered talks with Willy Caballero over a potential switch to Bramall Lane.

The 39-year-old veteran is currently without a club after leaving Chelsea earlier this summer following a four-year spell at Stamford Bridge in which he made 38 appearances for the club.

Caballero only featured on two occasions during the previous campaign due to the presence of Kepa Arrizabalaga and Edouard Mendy.

The Blades were believed to be in interested in a swoop for QPR shot-stopper Seny Dieng.

However, it has now been revealed that a move for the keeper could prove to be too expensive and thus Jokanovic has now seemingly switched his attention to sealing a deal for Caballero.

GIVEMESPORT's Joshua Cole says...

This could turn out to be a shrewd bit of business by United as Caballero knows exactly what it takes to succeed at the highest level.

As well as making 34 appearances in the Premier League during his career, the six-foot one-inch Argentine has featured on 117 occasions in La Liga.

Although it would be naive to suggest that the Blades should offer the keeper a long-term deal, drafting him in on a short-term basis could be a wise decision as he will fancy his chances of excelling in a lower division.

Providing that Caballero is able to hit the ground running at Bramall Lane, it wouldn't be at all surprising if he becomes an instant hit with the club's supporters who will be hoping to see their side achieve a relative amount of success this season.

