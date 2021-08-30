John Fury says Jake Paul vs Tommy Fury might not be happening anytime soon

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Tommy Fury secured a solid win over the weekend on the undercard of Tyron Woodley vs Jake Paul, and it was expected that he would get the next shot at the YouTuber turned boxer, Paul.

Fury even called out the now 4-0 fighter straight after the win, and he seems to want the potentially big box office fight on SHOWTIME.

Despite the near altercation that took place backstage between the two fighters, John Fury has claimed that we're potentially a long way off seeing the Brit and the American stars colliding.

Speaking just after Paul defeated Woodley, Fury noted how Paul showed signs of "not wanting to be in the fight game" after he went 8 rounds with the former UFC Champion.

“I doubt it" Fury replied when asked by media if he believed the next fight for Tommy would be Paul. "I just think you might not see Jake Paul for a year after that, to be honest with you. He was portraying signs of not wanting the fight game after eight rounds.

"We always said that a hard-fought fight, even though it wasn’t hard in terms of a proper boxing match, it was hard for him and you’ll see a different character and we’ve seen a different Jake Paul.

“I think he will be a little bit wiser with his choice with his next fight, they’ve got to keep picking the right matches for him to move forward."

Fury vs Paul

John would also allude to Tommy having far too much aggression for the YouTuber, insinuating that his camp would not allow the fight to take place, as it would destroy any hopes of Paul continuing to be a box office draw in the sport.

"The minute he fights someone with aggression, who wants a win, he’ll get beat and that’s the end of the road for him. He’s a four-fight novice, he’s good for where he’s at, he’s got a lot of basic skills, but it’s got to be honed properly.

“If you want to stay in the sport, you’ve got to be matched right and match with people at the end of their career. If he gets lofty ambitions, it’ll be all over for him but he’s too clever for that. He’ll have a rest and he’ll assess it.”

We'll have to wait and see if Top Rank starts negotiations to make Paul vs Fury happen.

