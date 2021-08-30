Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Many fans have opined that Jake Paul's fight against Tyron Woodley was rigged.

The Problem Child maintained his 100% record by beating the former UFC welterweight champion via split decision in Cleveland. It was the first time Paul had been taken the distance in his very short boxing career.

Many billed Paul the favourite to win the bout, but Woodley ensured that he didn't go down without a fight, unlike previous opponents who have shared the ring with the former YouTube star.

AnEsonGib, Nate Robinson and Ben Askren all fell to Paul in rather unconvincing fashion, with the latter two also being met with rigged claims, in particular the Askren fight, after he was seem laughing and joking around backstage immediately after his embarrassing loss.

A video has since emerged on social media in which The Chosen One lands a big overhand right on Paul, who is rocked by the shot and ends up on the ropes. However, Woodley seemingly goes easy on his opponent as he doesn't follow up and lets him regain his balance.

This has led to many fans thinking that the former UFC champion didn't go for a knockout and let Paul win intentionally.

One fan wrote: "And you straight bsing me and telling me Jake Paul won, Tyron Woodley looked into Jake’s soul at that exact moment."

Another said: "I understand why ppl saying rigged.. hella times Tyron Woodley would hit Jake Paul wit a shot and had no follow up it’s almost like he’ll hit him and wait for him to recover like “aye u good??”"

After the match, Woodley expressed his displeasure at the judges' decision and immediately asked for a rematch.

Paul said that another fight between the two would be possible if The Chosen One got a tattoo that read: "I love Jake Paul". Woodley agreed to it almost instantly.

Was the fight rigged? We will never know unless either of Paul or Woodley say something about it. However, the fact that The Chosen One let off his opponent at a stage when he could've been all over him does seem a tad fishy.

