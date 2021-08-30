Jules Kounde to Chelsea at DEADLOCK!

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Chelsea remain open to completing the Kounde transfer at the price they had previously agreed, thought to be around £43m plus add-ons, but negotiations stalled over the weekend.

That could also be the case with Saul should he get the green light on a loan.

Local newspaper Diario de Sevilla claim that it is only ‘a matter of time’ before the 22-year-old is announced as a Chelsea player.

The player has apparently flown out of Spain and is waiting for news of his departure from Sevilla in Paris.

Tuchel has wanted to add a new defender due to a few issues in his ranks. Andreas Christensen and Antonio Rudiger have entered the final year of their contracts and are yet to sign new deals.

Fellow centre-back Kurt Zouma has completed his transfer to West Ham for £25m.

