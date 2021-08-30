Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Rose Namajunas' strawweight title rematch with Weili Zhang has been confirmed for November 6.

On Saturday, the UFC announced that Namajunas will be defending her 115lbs belt against Zhang at UFC 268 in Manhattan, New York, which will be headlined by a rematch between Kamaru Usman and Colby Covington.

The fight will take place at Madison Square Garden.

"The main event was one of the greatest fights you'll ever see, the co-main event was one of the most shocking and I think it's a fight everybody wants to see again," said UFC president Dana White.

"And then you go right down the line of every fight that's on the card, every fight on there could be a main event on a fight night, so it's a badass card."

American fighter Namajunas (10-4) is unbeaten in her past 2 professional bouts, with seven stoppages, while Zhang is 21-2, with 17 stoppages.

Namajunas had originally held the strawweight title, but she lost the belt soon after she won it when she was brutally knocked out by Jessica Andrade. She later avenged that defeat in a rematch in July 2020.

The 29-year-old was named ESPN's MMA Fighter of the Year after upsetting Joanna Jędrzejczyk at UFC 217 in November 2017.

Zhang was undefeated for seven years and had held the belt since August 2019 before losing to Namajunas at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville.

She has also previously blamed Chris Weidman's horrific injury for the manner of her most recent setback, saying: “I touched gloves with [Weidman] when he left for the fight, and I said ‘good luck'.

"I saw his leg snapped like that … I felt like my mind wasn’t completely focused on the match. I wasn’t as focused. You can’t lose focus for even 0.01 seconds. No, no. It’s that cruel.”

"Last year I become really busy all of a sudden [after winning the belt],” she added. “I felt like I wasn’t able to be as concentrated on one thing as before.

"People recognized me when I was walking on the street. Those old grandpas in the park also recognized me.

“[My coach] always told me not to be distracted and I was a bit sad, because I think I already tried my best. ‘Do you think you can fight and win like this? Do you think you can be a champion like this?’

“And I thought, ‘Is there anything wrong?’ Now I think about it, really, I can’t be like that. I really have to focus.

"After this fight went wrong and we all looked back to realize we were too fast. We didn’t pause to reflect, rewind and review. We didn’t have the time. We kept going forward.”

