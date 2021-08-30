West Brom Transfer News: Baggies enter hunt to seal late deal for Premier League forward

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

West Bromwich Albion extended their unbeaten league run in the Championship to five games by securing a dramatic victory over Peterborough United on Saturday.

A late strike from Semi Ajayi sparked pandemonium amongst the Baggies' travelling supporters at the Weston Homes Stadium.

Set to make their return to action next month against Millwall, West Brom will be determined to push on in the Championship following a positive start to the season.

Baggies manager Valerien Ismael has already managed to stamp his authority on the club's squad by making a number of signings during the summer transfer window.

Jayson Molumby became the latest player to make the move to The Hawthorns as he joined West Brom on a season-long loan deal from Brighton & Hove Albion last week.

Seemingly not content with his transfer business this summer, Ismael is now being linked with a late swoop for a player who possesses a wealth of experience at Championship level.

According to the Express & Star, West Brom are weighing up a potential move for Watford striker Troy Deeney.

A separate report from The Athletic yesterday revealed that Birmingham City were also looking to clinch a deal for the 33-year-old.

It is understood that the Blues are currently in talks with Watford over a potential switch.

After featuring in the Hornets' opening two Premier League fixtures of the season, Deeney was left out of the match-day squad by Xisco Munoz for their recent clashes with Crystal Palace and Tottenham Hotspur.

The forward's game-time during the previous campaign was limited by several injury issues as he was only able to feature on 19 occasions in the Championship for Watford.

GIVEMESPORT's Joshua Cole says...

Despite the fact that Deeney was unable to maintain his fitness last season, he was still able to illustrate that he is more than capable of competing at this level as he provided 10 direct goal contributions for the Hornets.

Certainly no stranger to life in the second-tier, the forward knows exactly what it takes to succeed in this division as he has managed to find the back of the net on 84 occasions in 224 league appearances.

Whilst West Brom may find it difficult to beat Birmingham in the race for Deeney's signature, it could turn out to be a shrewd bit of business by Ismael if he is able to convince the forward to make the move to The Hawthorns.

Deeney's arrival could potentially force the likes of Karlan Grant, Callum Robinson and Jordan Hugill to step up their performance levels which could have a profound impact on the Baggies' fortunes in the Championship.

