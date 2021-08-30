Jake Paul vs Tyron Woodley: Fans mock YouTuber wanting Canelo fight after win

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Fans didn't believe Jake Paul had a chance against Canelo Alvarez, even before entering the ring against Tyron Woodley.

With the YouTuber turned pro boxer having edged past Woodley with a split-decision win, the boxing community has gone in hard on the 4-0 fighter's previous comments about the P4P great.

Fans have mostly been tweeting images of Woodley wobbling the YouTuber in the fourth round, joking that the hyperbolic past comments from Paul were even funnier in hindsight.

Paul recently claimed that he would be ready to face Alvarez within the next three years, claiming he is fighting a higher calibre of opponent this early in his boxing career. He said: “Canelo Alvarez’s opponent in his 10th fight was 0-0, and whom after defeat, never fought again.

“In my 4th fight, I’m taking on a pound-for-pound decorated fighter who has won on the biggest stages and is considered one of the top welterweights ever."

Fans at the time lambasted Paul, noting that “Canelo was also 16….”, “Canelo fought people who trained for boxing. You don’t”, and "yeah, but you will never be on Canelo’s level, so what’s your point?”

Canelo vs Paul

Following the close decision win over Woodley, fans and critics have again questioned the YouTuber's claims about the P4P fighter.

Skip Bayliss would write: "Jake Paul told us on Undisputed he ultimately wants Canelo. Loooooooooooooong way to go."

A fan on social media noted that Alvarez doesn't need to face Paul for the sort of purse that former MMA fighters are getting, as he is one of the biggest names in boxing. They said: "Canelo is about to do an undisputed fight for about 40 million. I promise you; he doesn’t even have to think about Jake Paul."

Another fan on social put their point about the YouTuber more succinctly, with a video of Alvarez showing his incredible head movement. They wrote: "Jake Paul was struggling with Tyron Woodley, a 40-year-old ex MMA fighter and thinks he can beat this guy [Alvarez]."

The level difference from Woodley to Alvarez, at least inside a boxing ring, would be absolutely immense, and with Paul unable to defeat Woodley that convincingly? There's not even a strong enough word to describe what he would be coming up against should he enter the ring with Canelo.

