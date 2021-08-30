Sheffield United Transfer News: Blades looking to seal deal for La Liga prospect

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

After experiencing a woeful 2020/21 campaign in the Premier League, Sheffield United would have been hoping to make a positive start to the new term under the guidance of manager Slavisa Jokanovic.

However, the Blades have struggled to adapt to life in the Championship as they have only managed to pick up one point from their opening five league games.

Whilst United's defensive displays have left a lot to be desired, their lack of creativity going forward is currently hindering their progress in the second-tier.

Despite being able to call upon the likes of Billy Sharp and David McGoldrick, United have only been able to find the back of the net on three occasions in all competitions this season.

With the transfer window set to close on Tuesday, it will be intriguing to see whether Jokanovic is able to stamp his authority on his squad by making several signings.

One of the players who is currently on the Blades' shortlist is Barcelona starlet Alex Collado.

According to Spanish outlet Mundo Deportivo (as cited by Sport Witness), United have made an offer to sign Collado on a loan deal.

It is understood that the attacking midfielder is not believed to be in Ronald Koeman's plans for the current campaign and thus will be allowed to leave the Camp Nou.

However, whilst the Blades have made a bid, Collado is reportedly waiting to see whether any other sides decide to enter the race for his signature before making a decision regarding his future.

The 22-year-old has ultimately failed to establish himself as a regular for the Blaugrana in recent years.

Limited to just two appearances for the club's senior side during his career to date, Collado provided 11 direct goal contributions in 22 games for Barcelona's B team last season.

GIVEMESPORT's Joshua Cole says...

Although Collado did manage to illustrate some real signs of promise for Barcelona B during the previous campaign, there is no guarantee that he will be able to replicate these displays in a United shirt.

Considering that the midfielder has never played in the Championship before, it may take some time for him to adjust to the competitiveness that this division is famed for.

Yet to make a decision on his future, Collado could potentially snub a move to Bramall Lane if another potential suitor decides to make an offer.

Keeping this in mind, Jokanovic should be looking to draft up a list of alternative targets to Collado as there is every chance that the Blades could miss out on sealing a deal for the midfielder.

