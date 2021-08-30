Crystal Palace Transfer News: Eagles chase late deal for 24-cap speedster

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Crystal Palace are interested in signing Manchester United winger Daniel James, as reported by The Sun.

What's the latest transfer news involving James?

With Cristiano Ronaldo set to make a sensational return to Old Trafford, the Red Devils could be willing to let James leave either on loan or permanently if they receive a suitable offer.

A number of Premier League clubs are reportedly keen on securing James' services, with Palace joined in the race for his signature by Brighton, Everton and Leeds.

How has James fared at Man United?

Since joining Manchester United in 2019, James has made 74 appearances for the club.

He played in 33 Premier League games in his maiden campaign, netting three goals and delivering six assists. However, he found game time more difficult to come by last term, as he featured in just 15 top-flight matches.

The 23-year-old, who is valued at £16.2m by Transfermarkt, has started two of United's first three league fixtures this year, but is yet to register a goal or an assist so far.

How did he perform at Euro 2020?

James, who has 24 caps to his name at international level, started all four of Wales' matches at Euro 2020 as he helped his side progress past the group stages of the tournament before they were knocked out by Denmark in the last 16.

He particularly caught the eye of former Rangers forward Ally McCoist during Wales' 2-0 victory over Turkey. Speaking on talkSPORT, McCoist hailed James' performance, marvelling at the speed of the forward.

He said: “They’ve got someone that can beat a player and the wee man up front [James] is different class – I just think they have players who can win games.

“That’s them qualified and I’m delighted. And how quick is he? I knew he was quick, but how quick is that James?”

Where would he fit into Palace's starting XI?

Palace have struggled to consistently create chances in their opening three games of the season. They have only scored two goals in these matches, both of which came from pieces of individual brilliance from Conor Gallagher on the weekend during their 2-2 draw with West Ham.

Gallagher looks to be a talented youngster, and Wilfried Zaha has proven his class over the years, but the Eagles do need a little more in the final third from other players.

With Eberechi Eze currently out injured, Patrick Vieira opted to play Jordan Ayew on the wing on Saturday. The Ghanaian was largely ineffective, though, and has not scored in the Premier League since last November.

If they can get a deal for James over the line, he may be able to use his pace to offer more of an attacking threat, and along with Zaha he could ensure that Palace are giving defences something to think about on both flanks for the rest of the season.

