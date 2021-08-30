Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

As synonymous as Jurgen Klopp is with Liverpool returning to the top of the game in recent years, the German is not the only one to lead that particular renaissance.

Indeed, the success of sporting director Michael Edwards - promoted to the role in 2016 as the Klopp era truly got underway - has been equally as important for the club. After the bleak days of the infamous 'transfer committee under Brendan Rodgers, Edwards proved a revelation.

Praised by the Anfield boss for his work behind the scenes, The Athletic recently claimed the sporting director was expected to leave after a successful five years in the role.

A hugely popular figure amongst the club's support, supporters have been waxing lyrical about Edwards' impact.

"Very sad for the club," wrote one fan.

"Surely fed up with FSG, He’s got nothing to work with what’s the point of staying when you cannot do your job properly? Kudos to him," questioned another.

"Honestly its heartbreaking to hear that Michael Edwards could be leaving at the end of the season and I honestly doubt that we will get someone who's better than him in the future," said Gavin.

"A successful era is about to end," predicted another supporter.

Michael Edwards' best Liverpool signings

To have brought Sadio Mane and Mo Salah to Liverpool for a combined £69m is the work of a genius.

During the summers of 2016 and 2017 respectively, neither were seen as the world stars they are now but, such was their suitability for Klopp's style of play, they quickly became some of the most feared attackers in the game.

Andy Robertson (£8m) and Georgino Wijnaldum (£25m) were signed following relegations from the Premier League and formed huge parts of their all-conquering side, speaking to the kind of creative squad building that has been so prevalent during Edwards' time in charge.

Headline signings Virgil van Dijk and Alisson Becker might have been expensive but given how immediate their impacts were, it's safe to say it was money well spent.

Michael Edwards' best Liverpool sales

Equally as impressive has been Edwards' ability to extract major money from buying clubs.

Dominic Solanke and Rhian Brewster have both been sold for £20m+ despite doing very little in the first-team and are now playing Championship football, while the £142m sale of Philippe Coutinho was instrumental in providing the funds to buy the likes of Alisson and Van Dijk.

Both Danny Ings and Mamadou Sakho were still sold for big money after injury-hit spells on Merseyside too, proving Edwards' ability to drive a hard bargain.

Now, Liverpool may have to go on without him.

