After Jake Paul's win over Tyron Woodley yesterday via split decision, many will wonder who he will face next as his boxing career continues to go in an upward direction.

The 24-year-old defeated the former UFC welterweight champion in Cleveland via split decision, with two judges going in favour of the former, while one favoured the latter.

It was the first time in his career that he was taken the distance, after he had previously comfortably dispatched the likes of AnEsonGib, Nate Robinson and Ben Askren.

Following the bout, Woodley said he wanted a rematch, to which Paul agreed, but only on one condition, his opponent get a tattoo that read, "I love Jake Paul" on his leg.

The Problem Child later wrote on Twitter: "Who's Next."

That's something many will be wondering.

Odds Released for Jake Paul's Next Fight

Sky Bet have already released the odds for Paul's next opponent, and there are a wide range of names, some of which are quite surprising.

A rematch against Woodley has the best odds at 4/7, and as of writing this article, it does seem very likely. Conor McGregor and Tommy Fury are then the next favourites with both having odds of 7/2.

Paul often expressed his desire to fight the Irishman and said before that he would defeat him if the two ever fought. Fury said yesterday that he wants to take on The Problem Child and the two were involved in an altercation backstage.

The chances of Paul fighting UFC's Jorge Masvidal have odds of 9/2, while Nate Diaz was given 13/2.

KSI, who beat Logan Paul, is on the list as well with the odds of the 24-year-old facing him being 7/1.

There's also Nick Diaz and Floyd Mayweather, who have been given odds of 16/1 and 20/1 respectively.

The odds of Paul fighting unified super middleweight world champion Canelo Alvarez are 66/1. The YouTuber previously said that he fancied his chances against the Mexican.

There are a few surprise names that are bound to make you laugh. These include Paul's older brother Logan and UFC president Dana White.

It will be interesting to see who The Problem Child's next opponent will be, but, as of now, the chances of a rematch against Woodley seem very, very high.

