LeBron James reacts to Jake Paul win over Tyron Woodley

NBA legend LeBron James took to social media following the Jake Paul vs Tyron Woodley fight and admitted his regret at missing the spectacle in person.

James famously left Cleveland, home of both the Cavaliers and Paul himself, just a few years ago. However, the basketball great still has ties to the once again famous boxing and basketball city.

The NBA legend would reveal online that he wishes he could've been in attendance at the fight, and Paul reacted to this news in a big way.

The fight between Paul and Woodley took place at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse is home to the Cleveland Cavaliers, Cleveland Monsters and the Cleveland State Vikings.

"CLEVELAND IS JUMPING!!" LeBron would write on Twitter during the PPV event. "Should have flew back to the crib."

The star of the new Space Jam: A New Legacy film only has himself to blame for the FOMO, as Paul requested he actually be at the arena in a recent interview with TMZ.

“Pull up, baby!“ Paul said to TMZ about James. "When I was 12, I came and saw your games. I paid good money for some front row seats. I was yelling at you from the crowds.”

Paul on LeBron

A reporter would mention to Paul after his win over Woodley what the former Cleveland Cavalier player had written. Paul was clearly starstruck and emotional over the news of one of his heroes expressing regret at not seeing his fight live.

“Man, that’s crazy,” Paul said in reaction. “I’m getting teary-eyed, that’s sick. Like I said, I was in those stands 12 years ago screaming, ‘LeBron! LeBron!’ - trying to get him to notice me.

“So for him to tweet about this, that’s crazy. I’m being really hard on myself, but man, I’ve accomplished so much in the last four fights.

"No one is doing this. I’m trying not to cry, but for him to even tweet that is crazy.”

With the controversial split-decision ending to the fight, there have been calls for a rematch from Woodley and his camp. Should the fight take place once again, Paul may be able to convince the NBA legend to finally show his face in the crowd.

