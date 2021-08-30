Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Manchester United fans are on cloud nine after a deal to re-sign club legend Cristiano Ronaldo was announced last week.

Ronaldo is poised to complete his move back to Old Trafford, 12 years after leaving the Red Devils for Real Madrid.

The 36-year-old is still widely regarded as one of the world’s best players, despite his age, and United will be expected to seriously challenge for this season’s Premier League title with the five-time Ballon d’Or winner in their ranks.

‘Viva Ronaldo!’ was chanted by jubilant United fans before, during and after Sunday’s 1-0 victory over Wolves at Molineux.

They can’t wait to see Cristiano back in a red shirt and hope he makes his second debut against Newcastle United after the international break.

Various ex-United players have also expressed their delight at the prospect of seeing Ronaldo back at the club, including the Portuguese superstar’s former teammate Gary Neville.

Jamie Redknapp takes dig at Gary Neville

Neville was working on Liverpool vs Chelsea for Sky Sports on Saturday evening when his colleague Jamie Redknapp took a cheeky dig at him.

Redknapp, the former Liverpool player, said: “Where do you stand now on the players you’ve brought in: [Raphael] Varane, [Jadon] Sancho, Ronaldo…

“You and your mates wanted to burn the stadium down last year with the Glazers. Now you’ve named your hotel ‘The Glazer Hotel’!

“Genuinely, have they won you over?”

Gary Neville's response to Jamie Redknapp

Neville, however, was emphatic with his response.

“No, let’s be clear,” the Man United legend said. “No. The Glazers have done what they always do when they get out under pressure. They go and make two or three signings and it shuts people up.”

He added: “They couldn’t let Ronaldo go to Manchester City. They’ve had to step in at this point. Whether they wanted to is another matter.

“Nobody at Manchester United can complain about the three players they’ve signed this summer.”

Neville went on to say that he still doesn’t think United will win this season’s Premier League title, despite signing Ronaldo, much to Redknapp and Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink’s bemusement.

How Ronaldo performs in the Premier League during his second spell promises to be one of the most fascinating stories of the season.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side are still ranked as the fourth favourites to win this season’s league title behind Liverpool, Chelsea and favourites Man City after signing the iconic goal machine from Juventus.

