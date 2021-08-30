WWE Raw: Feud between Eva Marie and Doudrop set to reach boiling point

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Sparks are scheduled to fly tonight when the latest instalment of WWE Raw hits the screens.

Over the last few weeks we've seen rivalries form, potential new alliances grow, and hints towards new red brand storylines.

This evening, a partnership that has turned sour will come to a head as Eva Marie and Doudrop are booked to take each other on inside the ring.

Piper Niven emerged onto the scene as Eva Marie's protégé following the return of the pink-haired star. The Scot was given her new ring name as the start of the controversial 'Eva-Lution' got underway.

Since then, Marie has been deploying her sidekick to do all the muscle work in the ring but then claiming each victory for herself.

'The Face of WWE' has essentially been in charge of Doudrop's actions – controlling which wrestlers she speaks to during Monday Night Raw. Alexa Bliss seemed to have taken a liking to Doudrop and invited her onto her Playground, but a potential friendship was shot dead in the water when Marie shut down any friendly exchanges between the two.

Marie was also filmed slapping her partner after she failed to kidnap Bliss' doll Lilly. Since then, it seems the tough love of Eva Marie has gotten too much for Doudrop.

The NXT star said it was "a mistake" to associate herself with her former mentor during a recent interview

"She helped me get my foot in the door here at Monday Night Raw, but I didn't sign up to get spoken down to and treated like I'm worthless."

This led to Marie brutally attacking her backstage and now the two will let all tensions loose when they meet in the ring tonight on Raw.

Will the Eva-Lution be completely dismantled by Doudrop this evening? Or will Marie rediscover her former fighting spirit and teach her protégé some respect? Find out tonight on Monday Night Raw – you can watch all the action live in the UK on BT Sport.

