Leeds Transfer News: "Advanced talks" being held with major club

Leeds are pushing to sign Manchester United forward Daniel James, as reported by Fabrizio Romano.

What did Romano say about Leeds trying to sign James?

James started for United on Sunday in their 1-0 win over Wolves but that could be his final appearance for the club.

Romano has claimed that Leeds are in talks with the Red Devils over signing the winger on a permanent basis.

On Monday afternoon, he wrote: "Leeds are in advanced talks to sign Dan James from Manchester United on a permanent deal! Discussions ongoing to complete the agreement. Talks also on personal terms."

How much would James cost?

It has been reported that United will ask for £25m before letting the Welsh international leave.

This is significantly more than his Transfermarkt valuation, which currently stands at £16.2m. However, this is understandable given that he is still only 23 years of age and has three years remaining on his contract at Old Trafford.

Have Leeds nearly signed him before?

They have indeed.

Marcelo Bielsa is believed to be a huge fan of the attacker, and wanted to sign him back in January 2019.

James completed his medical and was on the brink of securing his move to Elland Road, only for Swansea to decide to keep him at the last minute.

He would go on to spend the rest of the season at the Liberty Stadium, before getting his move to join up with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's team at United in July 2019.

Would he improve Leeds' starting XI?

Whether James would go straight into Leeds' starting line-up is debatable. The club currently have two high-quality wingers at their disposal in the shape of Raphinha and Jack Harrison.

The pair scored 14 goals and provided 17 assists between them in the top-flight last season as they helped Leeds secure a top half finish in their first year back in the Premier League.

The strength in depth behind Raphinha and Harrison is not particularly impressive, though.

By adding James to their squad, Leeds could be rectifying this issue, as he now has plenty of Premier League and international experience, and has shown that he belongs at the highest level.

Bielsa has been reluctant to rest his forward players much over the past 12 months, regularly relying on Raphinha and Harrison to produce the goods on a weekly basis.

If they can bring in James, this could allow the Argentine coach to rotate his wingers more, reducing the risk of fatigue and giving them the best chance to remain as fresh as possible so that the trio can deliver eye-catching performances whenever called upon this season.

