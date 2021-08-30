West Ham Transfer News: Irons close to signing international attacker

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

West Ham are pushing ahead with their attempts to sign CSKA Moscow forward Nikola Vlasic, as reported by Fabrizio Romano.

Enter GiveAway

What has Romano said about Vlasic potentially joining West Ham?

Taking to Twitter on Sunday evening, Romano gave an update on the Hammers' pursuit of the Croatian attacker.

He wrote: "West Ham official bid for Nikola Vlasic has been submitted: €30m plus €8m add ons proposed to CSKA Moscow in order to complete the deal. Talks progressing."

MAJOR Jules Kounde update emerges as we approach transfer deadline! Hear all about it on The Football Terrace...

How did Vlasic fare in his previous spell in the Premier League?

If Vlasic does complete his move to West Ham, it would not be his first time in the Premier League. He previously arrived at Everton from Hajduk Split back in 2017 for just under £10m.

His stay at Goodison Park was short-lived, though, as he made just 12 top-flight appearances for the club in his maiden campaign, failing to score a goal or provide an assist.

After just under a year on Merseyside, he was shipped out on loan to CSKA Moscow before joining the club permanently the following season.

Does this mean that West Ham won't be signing Jesse Lingard?

Not necessarily, but it does seem likely that if the Irons do wrap up a deal for Vlasic, they probably won't get Lingard as well.

The east London club have reportedly looked into the possibility of signing Lingard this summer, but they are not keen on paying Manchester United's asking price for the forward, believed to be around £25m.

It is understood that they feel that signing Vlasic at €38 including add-ons (£32.6m) would be better value for money.

1 of 12 Did West Ham United sign Michail Antonio on transfer deadline day? Yes No

Would Vlasic be a good alternative to Lingard?

The 23-year-old has gone on thrive in the Russian capital in recent years, netting 23 goals and providing 10 assists in his last two full league seasons. Furthermore, he also has 26 international caps to his name, and was part of the squad that made that last 16 of Euro 2020 earlier this summer.

However, there may still be some doubters in England, given how he fared at Everton when he was last in the Premier League. Lingard is five years older than Vlasic, and has proven his ability at this level, having racked up 150 appearances and scored 27 goals in England's top division.

He would arguably be a safer bet, while Vlasic is still somewhat of an unknown quantity as he has not shone in a top European league at this stage of his career.

News Now - Sport News