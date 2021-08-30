Everton Transfer News: Toffees locked in talks with Premier League rivals

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

The Athletic have revealed that Everton want to sign Arsenal midfielder Ainsley Maitland-Niles on loan.

What's the latest transfer news involving Maitland-Niles?

It has been reported that the Toffees have already reached out to Arsenal and made an offer to sign the 24-year-old on a temporary basis, with the option to buy Maitland-Niles permanently in the future.

The Gunners are believed to be considering Everton's proposal before making their decision over whether to send Maitland-Niles out on loan or not.

What is Maitland-Niles' current situation at Arsenal?

Maitland-Niles is capable of operating in central midfield or as a right-back, but he is not first-choice in either of these positions at the Emirates Stadium right now.

Mikel Arteta has instead opted to play Granit Xhaka, Albert Sambi Lokonga and Martin Odegaard ahead of him in the middle of the park so far this season, while Calum Chambers and Cedric Soares have been given opportunities to make the right-back berth their own.

The five-cap England international has made just one appearance off the bench in the league this term, and it is difficult to see him becoming a regular starter in the team in the coming weeks.

Who else have Everton signed this summer?

If Maitland-Niles does move to Goodison Park, he would be Everton's fifth signing of the summer.

The club have added wingers Demarai Gray and Andros Townsend to their squad, and they have also brought in goalkeeping duo Asmir Begovic and Andy Lonergan.

They have not bolstered their midfield or defensive ranks, though. That could change with the signing of Maitland-Niles, as he can cover a variety of positions in these two areas of the pitch.

Would he be a good addition to Everton's squad?

Maitland-Niles may have to wait patiently to break into the Everton starting line-up given that the side currently have a strong midfield pairing of Allan and Abdoulaye Doucoure - the former registered an assist on the weekend against Brighton - while club captain Seamus Coleman remains a solid performer at right-back.

Still, Maitland-Niles has good experience for his age, having already played 80 top-flight matches, while also representing his country on the international stage.

His versatility could be vital for Everton moving forwards, as his ability to fill a number of roles may allow Rafael Benitez to rotate his squad during busy periods of the season without necessarily weakening his side at all.

With this in mind, Maitland-Niles would be a fine addition to Everton's side, and could help the team to continue to push on after their unbeaten start to the season.

