Tottenham transfer news: £25.7m agreement reached with Barcelona

Tottenham have reached an agreement for defender Emerson Royal, according to Pete O'Rourke.



What's the latest transfer news involving Emerson Royal?

Reports surfaced on Sunday claiming Spurs had opened talks with the La Liga giants over signing the Brazilian defender.

It was revealed that Tottenham were discussing a straight purchase for the 6 foot right-back as well as a swap deal involving Serge Aurier.

Fabrizio Romano went on to claim that the north London side were close to reaching an agreement with Barca, however Aurier would not be moving in the opposite direction.

And O'Rourke has followed that up by stating Tottenham have indeed agreed a transfer fee for the No.2.

What has Pete O'Rourke said about Emerson Royal joining Spurs?

O'Rourke has claimed that Spurs have agreed a £25.7m transfer fee with Barcelona, and Royal is now due for a medical with the north London club.

Taking to Twitter, the journalist told his followers: "Tottenham have agreed a £25.7million fee with Barcelona for right-back Emerson Royal and the defender is due for a medical before sealing his move to Spurs."

What is Emerson Royal's pedigree?

Most players who end up on the books at Barcelona tend to be blessed with natural quality, especially in possession.

That being said, it's worth noting Royal has only ever made three appearances for Barca, instead spending much of his time out on loan with Real Betis.

Nonetheless, the 22-year-old's performances for the Spanish club have certainly been encouraging.

Over the last two La Liga campaigns he's provided ten assists from right-back, as well as four goals.

Royal is also capped at international level and has played four times for Brazil. He even featured in the final of this year's Copa America, coming on as a substitute in the 1-0 loss to Argentina.

Why are Tottenham targeting Emerson Royal?

It's pretty obvious that Spurs need some fresh blood at right-back this summer.

So far this season, only versatile youngster Japhet Tanganga has started for Tottenham in that position in the Premier League.

Meanwhile, Matt Doherty struggled during his debut season after arriving from Wolves last summer, finishing the campaign with a Whoscored rating of 6.75.

And the aforementioned Aurier has been strongly linked with an exit before the transfer deadline.

Nuno Santo needs another option and considering his age and pedigree, Royal looks worth the punt for the Lilywhites.

There isn't much time to get a deal sealed, however, with the summer transfer window due to close at 11pm on Tuesday.

