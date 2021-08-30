Valorant: ShahZam pro crosshair settings, mouse settings, video settings, key bindings and more
Shahzeb "ShahZaM" Khan is a Valorant pro player currently signed to the Sentinels team, after signing with the organisation back on April 28th, 2020.
Khan began his pro career back in 2014 and has worked for the likes of Cloud9, OpTic Gaming, Team SoloMid and CompLexity Gaming. ShahZam played professionally as a Counter-Strike: Global Offensive pro for these teams before leaving the title to play Valorant full-time.
Sentinels are regarded as the best Valorant pro team in the world today and have an active roster consisting of TenZ, SicK, ShahZam, zombs, dapr and sinatraa.
As well as being a Valorant pro, ShahZam is a regular streamer on YouTube, with the player having over 162k subscribers on his account.
The channel features regular gameplay and as you'd expect it is some of the most impressive that you can find anywhere.
Here are the full settings that ShahZam uses in Valorant, including which monitor, mouse and crosshair settings the pro player has:
Mouse Settings
- LOGITECH G703 HERO
- DPI - 400
- Sensitivity - 0.53
- eDPI - 212
- Hz - 1000
- Scoped Sensitivity M. - 1
- Windows Sensitivity - 6
Keyboard Binds
- CUSTOM KBD8X MKII
- Walk - L-Shift
- Equip Primary Weapon - 1
- Use/Equip Ability: 1 - E
- Crouch - L-Ctrl
- Equip Secondary Weapon - 2
- Use/Equip Ability: 2 - Q
- Jump - Wheel Down
- Equip Melee Weapon - 3
- Use/Equip Ability: 3 - C
- Use Object - F
- Equip Spike - 4
- Use/Equip Ability: Ultimate - X
Crosshair
- Colour - Green
- Outlines - On / 0.5 / 1
- Center Dot - Off
- Inner Lines - 0.754 / 5 / 2 / 3
- Outer Lines - 0 / 0 / 0 / 0
- Fade / Movement / Firing Error - Off / Off / Off
Radar
- Rotate / Fixed Orientation - Rotate / Based on Side
- Keep Player Centered - Off
- Minimap Size - 1.2
- Minimap Zoom - 0.9
- Minimap Vision Cones - On
- Show Map Region Names - Never
ShahZam Video Settings
- MONITOR - BENQ XL2546
- Display Mode - Fullscreen
- Resolution - 1920x1080
- Frame Rate Limit - Unlocked
- Brightness - 81
- Contrast - 60
- Low Blue Light - 0
- Black eQualizer - 5
- Color Vibrance - 10
- Picture Mode - Gamer 3
- Sharpness - 6
- Gamma - 4
- Color Temperature - User Define (100/100/100)
- DyAc - Off
- Instant Mode - On
- AMA - Premium
Graphics Quality
- CARD - NVIDIA GEFORCE RTX 3090
- Material Quality - Low
- Texture Quality - Low
- Detail Quality - Low
- UI Quality - Medium
- Vignette - Off
- VSync - Off
- Anti-Aliasing - None
- Anisotropic Filtering - 1x
- Improve Clarity - On
- Bloom - Off
- Distortion - Off
- First Person Shadows - Off
ShahZam PC Gear
- CPU - AMD RYZEN 9 5950X
- GPU - NVIDIA GEFORCE RTX 3090
- MAINBOARD - TBA
- MEMORY - TBA
- CASE - TBA
credit to ProSettings.net for the information
