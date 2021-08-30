Valorant: ShahZam pro crosshair settings, mouse settings, video settings, key bindings and more

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Shahzeb "ShahZaM" Khan is a Valorant pro player currently signed to the Sentinels team, after signing with the organisation back on April 28th, 2020.

Khan began his pro career back in 2014 and has worked for the likes of Cloud9, OpTic Gaming, Team SoloMid and CompLexity Gaming. ShahZam played professionally as a Counter-Strike: Global Offensive pro for these teams before leaving the title to play Valorant full-time.

Sentinels are regarded as the best Valorant pro team in the world today and have an active roster consisting of TenZ, SicK, ShahZam, zombs, dapr and sinatraa.

As well as being a Valorant pro, ShahZam is a regular streamer on YouTube, with the player having over 162k subscribers on his account.

The channel features regular gameplay and as you'd expect it is some of the most impressive that you can find anywhere.

Here are the full settings that ShahZam uses in Valorant, including which monitor, mouse and crosshair settings the pro player has:

Mouse Settings

LOGITECH G703 HERO

DPI - 400

Sensitivity - 0.53

eDPI - 212

Hz - 1000

Scoped Sensitivity M. - 1

Windows Sensitivity - 6

Keyboard Binds

CUSTOM KBD8X MKII

Walk - L-Shift

Equip Primary Weapon - 1

Use/Equip Ability: 1 - E

Crouch - L-Ctrl

Equip Secondary Weapon - 2

Use/Equip Ability: 2 - Q

Jump - Wheel Down

Equip Melee Weapon - 3

Use/Equip Ability: 3 - C

Use Object - F

Equip Spike - 4

Use/Equip Ability: Ultimate - X

Crosshair

Colour - Green

Outlines - On / 0.5 / 1

Center Dot - Off

Inner Lines - 0.754 / 5 / 2 / 3

Outer Lines - 0 / 0 / 0 / 0

Fade / Movement / Firing Error - Off / Off / Off

Radar

Rotate / Fixed Orientation - Rotate / Based on Side

Keep Player Centered - Off

Minimap Size - 1.2

Minimap Zoom - 0.9

Minimap Vision Cones - On

Show Map Region Names - Never

ShahZam Video Settings

MONITOR - BENQ XL2546

Display Mode - Fullscreen

Resolution - 1920x1080

Frame Rate Limit - Unlocked

Brightness - 81

Contrast - 60

Low Blue Light - 0

Black eQualizer - 5

Color Vibrance - 10

Picture Mode - Gamer 3

Sharpness - 6

Gamma - 4

Color Temperature - User Define (100/100/100)

DyAc - Off

Instant Mode - On

AMA - Premium

Graphics Quality

CARD - NVIDIA GEFORCE RTX 3090

Material Quality - Low

Texture Quality - Low

Detail Quality - Low

UI Quality - Medium

Vignette - Off

VSync - Off

Anti-Aliasing - None

Anisotropic Filtering - 1x

Improve Clarity - On

Bloom - Off

Distortion - Off

First Person Shadows - Off

ShahZam PC Gear

CPU - AMD RYZEN 9 5950X

GPU - NVIDIA GEFORCE RTX 3090

MAINBOARD - TBA

MEMORY - TBA

CASE - TBA

credit to ProSettings.net for the information

