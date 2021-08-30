Crystal Palace Transfer News: "Talks continuing" for Premier League forward

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Crystal Palace are trying to sign Arsenal forward Eddie Nketiah ahead of Tuesday's transfer deadline, according to Sky Sports News journalist Dharmesh Sheth.

What's the latest transfer news involving Nketiah?

Nketiah has been linked with a move to Selhurst Park in recent weeks, and Sheth has claimed that Palace still want to sign the 22-year-old, although admitted that they are yet to meet Arsenal's valuation of the player.

Taking to Twitter on Monday lunchtime, Sheth wrote: "Crystal Palace still pushing to sign Arsenal forward Eddie Nketiah. Gap in valuation remains. Talks continuing. Unnamed German club in the mix too. Nketiah in final year of contract and could yet stay at Arsenal."

What are Palace's current options up front?

Palace's options up front currently look very limited, with Patrick Vieira largely relying on Christian Benteke to fill the lone striker role for the Eagles.

The Belgian attacker finished last season strongly, scoring in each of his last four Premier League appearances. However, this now looks like it was simply a purple patch as he is yet to find the target in the top-flight this term.

Palace's two league goals so far this season have come from midfielder Conor Gallagher, indicating that they do need to start getting more from their forwards as the season progresses.

Are Palace linked with any other forwards?

They are indeed.

Palace have also been tracking Celtic's Odsonne Edouard this summer. The 23-year-old has spent the last four years in Glasgow, netting 86 goals in 179 appearances in all competitions during this period.

He has started this season well, scoring two goals and providing an assist in his four appearances in Scotland's top-flight.

Should Palace go for Nketiah or Edouard?

There are certainly arguments for both players.

Nketiah has been able to gain Premier League experience, having racked up 38 appearances in this division during his career so far. With this in mind, it may be the case that 5 foot 11 forward would need less time to adapt to life in south London, given that Edouard has never played in England before.

On the other hand, Edouard is more proven at senior level, having scored 87 goals in his professional career, while Nketiah only has 18 goals to his name since moving up from youth team level.

Palace's struggles in front of goal in the early weeks of this season have shown that they need to bring in a goalscorer before the transfer window closes. Whether this will be Nketiah, Edouard or even someone else remains to be seen.

