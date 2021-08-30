Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Following their 5-0 defeat to Manchester City on Saturday, Arsenal are without a win - or a goal - in their first three Premier League matches of the new season.

Without a doubt, Mikel Arteta's men are a club in crisis - and the 48-year-old Spaniard's job hangs in the balance. Honestly, many fans would like to see a new man at the helm as soon as possible.

The Gunners currently sit bottom of the English top-flight and it is clear that there is a definite lack of harmony behind the scenes at the Emirates.

Just last week, Brazilian midfielder Willian agreed to walk away from the remaining two years of his Arsenal contract - worth an estimated £240,000-per-week - in order to escape life in north London.

Let's face it. You don't walk away from nearly £20 million unless things are seriously bad!

Now, another of Arteta's players is so desperate to leave that he has put a statement out on social media essentially pleading for a club to come and rescue him before the summer transfer window closes on Tuesday.

Ainsley Maitland-Niles, who has only made one league appearance for Arsenal this season, declared via an Instagram story on Monday that he no longer wanted to sit on the sidelines for the Gunners.

"All I wanna do is go where I'm wanted and where I'm gonna play," insisted the versatile 24-year-old on social media.

Rumours regarding a loan switch to either Crystal Palace and Everton have been doing the rounds in recent days. However, at this point, it doesn't seem like Maitland-Niles cares where he plays his football this season - so long as it's not for Arsenal!

