Valorant: How do you get the Butterfly Knife?

Riot Games confirmed the release of their Recon Skin bundle last week, and fans have been particularly drawn to the new Butterfly Knife, which is available now in Valorant.

The Recon bundle was created by the development team to add an extra element of 'realism' to the game, and have content along the lines of a CS:GO or Battlefield.

The Butterfly Knife has been the major talking point of the new skin bundle since the release last week, and here is how you can get it.

As mentioned, the new Butterfly Knife comes as part of the Recon Skin bundle in the Valorant store. The Balisong (Butterfly Knife Melee) is part of that bundle:

Price Tier

PE (Premium Edition)

Bundle Info: Price: 7,100 VP

Includes:

Phantom

Balisong (Butterfly Knife Melee)

Ghost

Spectre

Guardian

You can buy the Balisong individually, however the price point if you're looking to get all of the Recon skins works out better as part of the bundle for 7,100 VP.

Valorant Butterfly Knife

Here is how you buy the Butterfly Knife in Valorant:

Start Valorant from the desktop app and log in with your Riot Games account.

Go to the Valorant Store, and there you can find the Recon bundle banner.

Click on 7100 VP if you want to buy the full Recon bundle.

Click on 3550 VP to buy the Recon Balisong/butterfly knife as an individual purchase.

To unlock all knife variants, you will have to spend 10 Radianite Points per variant.

There are three variants for the Balisong, and they are as follows:

Balisong (Butterfly Knife Melee)

Level 1 - Custom Model

Level 2 - Custom Animations and Audio

Variant 1 - Red Camouflage

Variant 2 - Blue Camouflage

Variant 3 - Green Camouflage

Art Lead for Valorant, Sean Marino, confirmed as part of the release exactly what influenced the development team to create the new visual pack. He said: “We had a goal with the base guns in Valorant to be relatable, grounded and realistic, but there's definitely a fine line between what we’ve done for our weapons and what players are used to from other shooters.

“We wanted to dive into the experience that players get from games like PubG, Rainbow Six, and others to give that feeling of a fully kitted out gun with all the bells and whistles in attachments.”

