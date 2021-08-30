Paige return: WWE star drops major hint over potential wrestling comeback

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Two-time WWE Divas Champion Paige could be about to announce her return to the ring.

Despite not appearing on air since 2019, the English wrestling star looks as though she still has unfinished business with WWE.

On Sunday, Paige tweeted the words "I'm not done yet" and has since made the cryptic message her bio on her profile.

The past few weeks on WWE have been packed full of action and surprises. The return of John Cena and Becky Lynch at the last two pay-per-views wowed supporters and new exciting storylines are currently being put in place.

So another iconic wrestler returning to the main roster wouldn't exactly be unexpected given how this year has gone.

Paige is currently still in contract with WWE despite retiring from in-ring competition back in 2017 due to a neck injury.

"My contract is up in June of next year," Paige said on a recent Twitch stream. “Who knows if they would want to give me a new contract? Who’s to say they would want to? If they did, I’d love to have Twitch as a part of the contract.”

However, despite her contract nearing its expiration and being away from the ring for four years now, Paige could be about to make a return no one thought would happen.

At just 21 years of age, the Briton became the youngest Divas champion in WWE history after she won the belt from AJ Lee on her Monday Night Raw debut.

Comebacks from Edge, Daniel Bryan, and Christian Cage have inspired the Norwich-born wrestler to push for her own return to the ring.

You can watch Monday Night RAW and Friday Night SmackDown live in the UK on BT Sport.

