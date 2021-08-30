Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Tyson Fury's trilogy bout with Deontay Wilder could be one of the best fights in boxing history, according to George Foreman.

Fury shocked the world when he dethroned Wilder in Las Vegas in February 2020, 14 months on from when the pair fought to a controversial draw in their first encounter.

'The Gypsy King' dropped 'The Bronze Bomber' twice in the third and fifth rounds before his corner threw in the towel during round seven.

Such was the explosive nature of their two previous meetings, Foreman believes both fighters will still have a few 'surprises' for each other as he expects it to be one fiercely-contested scrap.

He tweeted: "The next they meet should be best ever; I think they both have surprises left in the bag. You can pick’m. Wilder/Fury a great fight coming."

Fury has spent a considerable amount of time training with Sugarhill Steward at the Kronk Gym in Detroit, while Wilder has made several changes to his training camp, including teaming up with his former opponent, Malik Scott.

"Fury fights with his hands down, at times with his chin up, at times he comes forwards, at times he is close with his hands down," Scott told Sky Sports.

"He has been knocked down by guys who hit less hard than Deontay. He is very vulnerable.

"I've never seen Fury fight and say: 'Wow he is unbeatable'.

"On his best day he looks good but still looks beatable.

"This Deontay would knock out the old Deontay in two rounds. He is 10 times more focused, training 100 times harder.

"It is a violent camp. His mentality is very violent.

"This will be the best version of Deontay Wilder that you have ever seen."

While many have almost completely written off Wilder's chances of reclaiming his former title, Scott is confident he can cause a major upset.

"They underestimate his IQ," he added. "He is not some big, dumb guy who just throws a right hand.

"There is method to his madness.

"Deontay's IQ is very high. I watch him create, watch him put himself in position, set guys up into surgical traps.

"Deontay will knock Fury out inside of five rounds."

