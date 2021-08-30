Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

As much excitement as the second coming of Cristiano Ronaldo will naturally generate, there are a myriad of questions in regards to exactly what kind of Manchester United are getting.

While clearly still in fine fettle, the Portuguese is now 36 and, as was evident at Juventus, requires an awful lot of accommodating. Goals, of course, are unlikely to be a problem on a personal basis but the expense they come at remains to be seen.

Indeed, aside from the obvious commercial benefits of bringing one of the most successful footballers of all time to Old Trafford, it's not clear what this meeting of Ronaldo and Manchester United will throw up.

At best, it's a glorious short-term fix. At worst, it's a far more high-profile Alexis Sanchez situation.

Reports from The Manchester Evening News don't exactly speak to much of a plan behind the scenes either.

They claim that those behind the scenes at the club had 'no intention' of signing Ronaldo this summer despite the fact he was available as Juve looked to shift his huge contract on a year before it expired.

Still, the fact a move to Manchester City appeared to be on the cards following the collapse of their attempts to sign Harry Kane changed things. Rapidly.

According to the report, United 'could not bear the prospect' of seeing one of their all-time legends move to a bitter rival and the club's Glazer family ownership 'feared another backlash' from supporters had they not stepped in.

As a result, they dramatically swooped in and brought Ronaldo back to The Theatre of Dreams some twelve years after leaving for Real Madrid.

Now, the world awaits the second coming. Can it ever really be as good again?

