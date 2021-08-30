Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

UFC president Dana White admits that he is unsure of what the future holds for Kevin Lee after the 28-year-old suffered defeat at the hands of Daniel Rodriguez last week.

Lee (18-7), 28, of Grand Rapids, Michigan, who has been fighting in the UFC since 2014 and professionally since 2012, had almost no answers for his fellow American at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas on Saturday night.

It is the second consecutive defeat for the 28-year-old and the seventh loss of his mixed martial arts career, which is starting to concern his boss.

Lee fought former interim lightweight champion Tony Ferguson in October 2017 for a chance at the title, but has struggled since losing that fight.

While it may not be the end of the road for Lee, White has at least questioned whether his best interests lie with the UFC.

“That’s a good question,” White said during the post-fight press conference. “Again, that’s a thing that we will get together on Tuesday and talk about and figure out what’s next for him – here, or not here.”

However, White didn't have any such reservations about Rodriguez, who had agreed to face Lee with less than two weeks' notice.

"Yeah, I love guys like him," he added. "Absolute savage, takes that fight on two weeks' notice against Kevin Lee, and yeah, he did get taken down in the first round, but then successfully defended himself a few other times.

"You've got to remember, he didn't have anywhere near a training camp for that fight, so to come in and do what he did against Kevin is very, very impressive.

"But yeah, I'm with you, he should really start working on that takedown defence now and that wrestling, because, you know, he's been dying to break into the top 15, again we will see if he did it from his performance tonight on just two weeks' notice."

Read more: UFC news: Rose Namajunas' rematch with Weili Zhang set for New York in November

News Now - Sport News