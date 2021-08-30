US Open: Ashleigh Barty says you have to ‘take the p**s’ out of uncontrollable moments

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

World number one Ashleigh Barty says it’s important to lighten up about moments off the court because “it is what it is.”



The two-time major champion was absent from competition for the majority of last year because of concerns over Covid-19 and chose to stay at home for safety reasons.



She returned this year, however, and her first trip back to the US to play in the Miami Open meant more than 50 hours of travel.

Speaking in her press conference ahead of this season’s US Open, Barty stressed that she felt at the time she’d made the wrong decision.



“The flight over here, I swear it was the world telling me I shouldn’t be leaving Australia.”



Yet, despite all the difficulties of navigating another pandemic affected year, including off court challenges and Covid bubbles, the Australian has embraced it.



"We have to laugh about it. You have to be able to take the piss out of it and just kind of lighten up, enjoy it. It is what it is.

"It's become such a beautiful story for me this year. It's become such a beautiful year on the tennis court. All of those distractions, experiences, everything that's come with it has made it all the better.”

Indeed, this year has seen Barty extend her lead at the top of the world rankings. The 25-year-old has won five titles, including Wimbledon, and has victories on every surface.

Her form deservedly makes her the heavy favourite heading into the tournament, and having won in Cincinnati recently, Barty believes the conditions will be almost the same.

"It's not too dissimilar to Cincinnati I found. I think there's a little bit more humidity here in New York. It changes the way the ball flies through the air a fraction, how long it stays on your racquet.

"There are a lot of things that feel similar. The courts are a little bit different. The practice courts obviously play differently to the match courts purely because they've had more traffic on them."

Barty faces a tough first-round match against former world number two Vera Zvonareva. The Russian reached the 2010 US Open final but is 36 years old now and has fallen out the world’s top 100.

“It’s a match I’ll have to be ready for straightaway, which is great,” Barty said.

“It’s a good challenge, someone who’s experienced, has played a lot of big matches and is really comfortable here in New York.”

The match is scheduled to take place on Arthur Ashe stadium tomorrow at 19:00 GMT.

