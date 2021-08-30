Nottingham Forest Transfer News: Reds edging closer to sealing deal for 21-year-old

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Nottingham Forest will be hoping to push on under the guidance of manager Chris Hughton when they make their return to Championship action on September 12th.

The Reds were seemingly heading for another league defeat last weekend in their clash with arch-rivals Derby County.

However, a late strike from Brennan Johnson sealed a point for Forest at Pride Park.

Currently bottom of the second-tier standings, the Reds know that a failure to step up their performance levels in the coming months may result in them being dragged into a relegation dogfight.

In order to give his side the best opportunity of achieving a relative amount of success at this level, it is imperative that Hughton nails his transfer recruitment this week.

With the window set to close tomorrow, time is running out for Forest to complete deals.

One of the players who has recently been linked with a move to the City Ground is midfielder Braian Ojeda.

A report from ABC journalist Bruno Pont earlier this month suggested that the 21-year-old was set to join Forest on a four-year deal from Olimpia.

Ojeda featured on 22 occasions for the Paraguayan outfit this year in all competitions.

The midfielder helped Olimpia reach the quarter-final of the Copa Libertadores by providing one assist in nine appearances in the competition.

Ahead of deadline day, an update has emerged regarding Forest's pursuit of Ojeda.

According to The Athletic, the Reds are now closing in on sealing a deal for the midfielder.

It is understood that Forest are currently in the final stages of completing a package to sign Ojeda on a permanent deal.

GIVEMESPORT's Joshua Cole says...

With Ojeda seemingly set to become Forest's sixth signing of the transfer window, it will be interesting to see how he will fare at the City Ground.

Whilst it may take the midfielder some time to adapt to life in the Championship due to the fact that he has never played in this division before, there is no reason why he cannot go on to have a positive impact on the Reds' fortunes in the not too distant future.

Ojeda's arrival will also provide some added competition for places in the heart of midfield as Forest currently have the likes of Jack Colback, James Garner, Cafu and Ryan Yates at their disposal.

If this particular quartet are able to respond to this signing by stepping up their performance levels, the Reds could push on in the Championship later this year and thus provide their supporters with something to shout about.

