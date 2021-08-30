Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Manchester United fans around the world have been in the mood to celebrate over the past few days - and only partially because of their 1-0 Premier League win over Wolves on Sunday.

As crucial as their victory at Molineux might prove to be at the end of the current campaign, the more significant news for Red Devils supporters broke some 48 hours earlier with confirmation that Cristiano Ronaldo would be returning to Old Trafford.

United swooped at the last moment to once again secure the services of the five-time Ballon d'Or winner on Friday - after it had first seemed inevitable that he would join their arch-rivals Manchester City.

When Pep Guardiola's men pulled out of the race to sign the Portuguese superstar, though, United acted quickly to negotiate a deal with Juventus to re-sign Ronaldo, who became a club legend during his first stint at Old Trafford between 2003 and 2009.

Even after departing for Real Madrid 12 years ago, the 36-year-old continually spoke about his fond affection for United - and his desire to represent them again before the end of his career.

Now, much to the delight of the United faithful, Ronaldo will again pull on the famous red jersey.

Of course, the star's iconic 'Viva Ronaldo' chant was continually belted out by the away section at Sunday match, but that's far from the only occasion on which it's been passionately sung in recent days.

In the hours following the Wolves game, footage of the vast majority of travellers at Manchester Picadilly train station paying vocal tribute to Ronaldo did the rounds on social media.

However, as impressive a sight as that was, it did occur in a public space - in Manchester - after a United victory.

When the same happens at a private wedding, you know that an event of major significance has occurred.

A Twitter video went viral on Monday of a groom during a toast to his wedding party. The clip starts as the gentleman is about to ask those in attendance to raise their glasses. Rather than asking everyone to toast his new spouse, though, the United fan instead invites them to do so for "Cristiano!"

The room erupts as he does this, before a loud chorus of 'Viva Ronaldo' rings around the venue. Some are clearly more committed to the rendition than others, but it's still incredible to witness. You can see the Ronaldo-inspired toast here...

The groom's willingness to celebrate his team's new signings during his big day was greatly appreciated by United fans on social media - and you can see some of their reactions here...

It's a chant we are all likely to hear plenty of in the next few weeks, especially at United's home game against Newcastle on September 11, when it is anticipated that Ronaldo will make his second debut for the Red Devils.

As often as it's going to be sung, though, it might never be heard under quite these circumstances again!

