Vergil Ortiz Jr oozes class. Lots and lots of class.

Speaking from his bedroom at his parents' home in Grand Prairie, Texas, Ortiz Jr spoke openly about his love for music, whether that be the heavy metal riffs of Metallica or the soft country lyrics of Taylor Swift.

For those of you who don't know, Ortiz, 23, is one of the most exciting youngsters with Golden Boy Promotions. He is currently trained by boxing trainer Robert Garcia, the older brother of Mikey Garcia, in Riverside, California.

However, the seven-time national amateur champion admits he still doesn't get to control the Spotify playlist at the Robert Garcia Boxing Academy, much to his disappointment.

"No, it's not my responsibility, we try to get a little bit of everything, you know, sometimes it's my rock music," Ortiz exclusively told GIVEMESPORT. "We've got a lot of Mexican music going on, you know, it's basically a Mexican gym.

"We have a lot of rap going on, and then we got old school rap, we have a lot of different backgrounds, you know, from all around the world, and we try to get a little bit of everything."

Images courtesy of Kevin Estrada / Golden Boy Promotions.

But make no mistake about it, despite his self-professed love for Lorde and Taylor Swift, the mild-mannered, softly spoken 23-year-old wonderkid is also a natural born killer who boasts a perfect 18 knockouts from each of his 18 victories.

Not that he pays too much attention to it, that is.

"I don't really think about it too much," he added. "I try not to let it get to my head because, really, it's whatever to me, I'll be honest."

Ortiz claimed the WBO's vacant international welterweight title with a seventh-round knockout of Maurice Hooker in March of this year, and five months later made a successful first defense when he knocked out Egidijus Kavaliauskas inside eight rounds in August.

He was named The Ring magazine Prospect of the Year in 2019, following in the footsteps of Anthony Joshua and Vasyl Lomachenko.

When asked as part of the interview with GIVEMESPORT who his dream fight would be against, Ortiz replied: "I mean, it would have to be Errol Spence Jr.

"Because, you know, there's no animosity, it's not like I don't like him or anything.

"He's a good guy. We used to train in the same gym. I grew up around him.

"And I just think that that's the fight that has to happen. And it has to happen at the Cowboy Stadium."

Vergil Ortiz Jr has knocked out every single one of his opponents to date.

Ortiz also says Spence Jr is a far more dangerous opponent than fellow welterweight champion Terence Crawford.

The American challenger admits that while he respects both fighters, he insists Spence is 'much bigger and stronger' than Crawford, having previously trained with his fellow Texan native at the Maple Avenue Boxing Gym in Dallas, Texas.

"I mean, in his own way, I would say that, you know, he's definitely the bigger guy," he explained.

"I was going to say he's a southpaw, but Crawford also switches as well, so I would probably say he's stronger.

"I would say in his own way, you know, and I will say that Crawford is also hard in his own way as well. I just think Spence is much bigger and stronger."

