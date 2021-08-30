Nottingham Forest Transfer News: Update emerges regarding 30-year-old's future

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Following a disappointing end to the previous campaign which resulted in them being forced to settle for a 17th place finish in the league standings, Nottingham Forest would have been hoping to push on in the Championship this season.

However, the Reds have instead made an extremely poor start to the new term.

A run of four league defeats in their opening five games has placed a lot of pressure on manager Chris Hughton who was expected to transform the club's fortunes when he was appointed last year.

Although the season is still in its infancy, Forest will have to pick up their performance levels in the coming weeks if they are to provide their supporters with something to shout about.

Considering that the transfer window is set to close tomorrow evening, it will be fascinating to see whether Forest decide to engage in some late business.

Whilst Hughton will be looking into the possibility of drafting in some fresh faces, he may also have to wave goodbye to one of his players.

A report from Ouest-France journalist Guillaume Laine this morning suggested that SM Caen were interested in signing Nuno da Costa on loan.

Since joining Forest last year, the 30-year-old forward has struggled to make an impact at the City Ground.

After featuring on 10 occasions for the club during the latter stages of the 2019/20 season, da Costa was loaned out by the Reds for the majority of the previous campaign as he joined Royal Excel Mouscron.

The forward went on to score six goals and provide two assists in 25 appearances for the Belgian side in the Jupiler Pro League.

Ahead of deadline day, an update has emerged concerning da Costa's Forest future.

According to The Athletic, the Reds forward is now on the verge of sealing a temporary move to SM Caen.

It is understood that this particular deal will be finalised when the required paperwork is completed.

1 of 12 Which of the following Football League teams has never won the FA Cup? Derby County Nottingham Forest Reading Bolton Wanderers

GIVEMESPORT's Joshua Cole says...

When you consider just how ineffective da Costa has been during his time at Forest, it is hardly a surprise that they are willing to part ways with him this summer.

Yet to score a goal for the Reds, the forward has ultimately failed to adapt to the competitiveness of the Championship.

Although Forest currently have Lewis Grabban and Lyle Taylor at their disposal, it wouldn't be at all surprising if Hughton decides to draft in another striker tomorrow as his side have only managed to find the back of the net on four occasions in the second-tier this season.

Providing that the Reds boss is able to draft in some players who have a proven track-record of delivering the goods at this level, he could potentially transform the club's fortunes in the coming months.

Transfer News LIVE: Dias signs new Man City deal, Hudson-Odoi faces Chelsea loan exit

Enter Giveaway

News Now - Sport News