Wolves Transfer News: Bid tabled for 6 foot 4 international

French outlet Foot 01 have revealed that Wolves made an offer to sign Marseille defender Duje Caleta-Car this weekend.

What's the latest transfer news involving Caleta-Car?

It has been claimed that Wolves submitted a bid in the region of €10m (£8.6m) ahead of Tuesday's transfer deadline.

However, it is understood that Marseille are demanding €15m (£12.9m) before they allow the defender to leave the club. The two clubs remain locked in talks as things stand.

Are other clubs interested in signing him?

Indeed there are.

According to the report, several Premier League clubs are keeping tabs on the 24-year-old. This indicates that Wolves may not have things all their own way as they step up their pursuit of Caleta-Car, and they could even be beaten to his signature by a rival club playing in the same division as them.

What is Caleta-Car's pedigree?

Having come through the ranks in his homeland of Croatia, Caleta-Car moved to Austria in 2013, before signing for Red Bull Salzburg in 2015.

During his stay at the club, the 6 foot 4 defender won four league titles with Salzburg, while also lifting the Austrian Cup on three occasions. Having made 130 appearances in all competitions, he earned a switch to Marseille in 2018.

Over the past three years, he has featured regularly for the Ligue 1 outfit, playing 91 times, and he helped the side to a fifth-place finish last term.

His performances have seen him gain international recognition, and he has 16 caps to his name for his country. He was part of the Croatia squads that made the World Cup final in 2018 and the last 16 of the European Championships three years later.

Would he be a good signing for Wolves?

Wolves' main issue so far this season has been putting the ball in the back of the net as Bruno Lage's men are yet to score in the Premier League in their opening three matches.

Still, they have also failed to keep a single clean sheet in any of these games as well, indicating that there is room for improvement at the back.

The side currently don't have a wealth of options at the back, plus it should be noted that Romain Saiss and Will Boly are both into their thirties, so could be moving into the back end of their respective careers.

Caleta-Car would be a welcome addition, as he has already gained experience at Champions League and international level. At 24, he appears to be coming into his prime, and he may be able to tighten up Wolves' back line so that they can start to get some points on the board when the Premier League resumes after the international break.

