Manchester United's Mason Greenwood was the toast of the red half of the city on Sunday evening as his late strike helped his side to a 1-0 Premier League victory over Wolves.

The goal was the third in as many league games for the 19-year-old Old Trafford academy product - form which has left former Crystal Palace chairman Simon Jordan wondering why he has not been called up to Gareth Southgate's England squad for the upcoming World Cup Qualifiers against Hungary, Andorra and Poland.

It is now nearly a full year since Greenwood made his sole senior appearance for the Three Lions, coming on as a substitute against Iceland last September.

Greenwood, along with Manchester City star Phil Foden, was sent home from the England camp for the nation's next set of matches for breaching coronavirus protocols - and the United man hasn't pulled on a jersey for his country since.

A groin injury forced Greenwood to pull out of England's provisional squad for Euro 2020, but Jordan believes that the youngster has done more than enough in the opening weeks of the season to justify selection now that he is back firing on all cylinders.

"You’re looking at players like Jude Bellingham who is significantly younger, Bukayo Saka at Arsenal and Jadon Sancho at Man United, who’s not really getting a starting line-up opportunity – albeit there was one yesterday – you look at it and say the best players should play for their country," the 53-year-old told talkSPORT.

"I know there was a situation a year ago where he didn’t behave himself very well with Phil Foden – but that’s a year ago. He’s outstanding and as good as anyone that’s around right now."

Jordan then went on to suggest that Greenwood has every chance of reaching the heights of French superstar Kylian Mbappe.

"This boy will be as good as Kylian Mbappe," he insisted.

It's a bold prediction, for sure. However, as you can hear in the video below, Jordan seems to have great confidence in the future of the United forward.

"For him to be excluded from the England team there must be something we’re missing. Maybe we didn’t get the memo about best players being called up or whatever it might be or maybe there’s a reason behind why we’re not being told.

"It beggars belief that a player like this, with this level of electricity and excitement, can’t get in."

Some fans on social media, though, were quick to let Jordan know that they felt he had gone overboard in comparing Greenwood with the 2018 World Cup winner.

"No chance! Greenwood is good but not on the same level as Mbappe," read one response.

Another chimed in: "Prime example of pundits overhyping an English player!"

One commenter couldn't believe what they had just heard, asking: "Did he just say Greenwood will be as good as Mbappe?"

"It's too early to be drinking," declared a final response to Jordan's Monday morning comments.

Based on recent form, Greenwood absolutely deserves another opportunity on the international stage. However, when it comes to being compared with Mbappe - a player who is currently valued at close to £150 million - Greenwood surely has an awfully long way to go.

