Arsenal quiz: Did the Gunners sign these 12 past & present players on transfer deadline day?

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Since the inception of the Premier League in 1992, Arsenal have been involved in a plethora of late transfer moves.

Whereas some of these particular swoops paid off for the Gunners, they haven't always managed to nail their transfer recruitment on deadline day.

When you consider that Arsenal are currently bottom of the Premier League standings, it wouldn't be at all surprising if manager Mikel Arteta decides to bolster his squad tomorrow.

Whilst the Spaniard has already sealed deals for Aaron Ramsdale, Ben White, Nuno Tavares Albert Sambi Lokonga and Martin Odegaard, he may need to splash some more cash in order to give himself the best opportunity of transforming his side's fortunes in the coming months.

One of Arsenal's most famous deadline day signings occurred during the 2013 transfer window as they completed a move for Mesut Ozil.

The attacking midfielder went on to deliver some moments of magic at the Emirates Stadium as he provided 121 direct goal contributions in 254 appearances for the club.

In contrast, the Gunners' decision to sign Mart Poom in 2005 from Sunderland turned out to be an error as he failed to live up to expectations during his brief stint in north London.

Enter Giveaway

After making two appearances in all competitions for Arsenal, the goalkeeper moved to Watford for an undisclosed fee.

With the window set to shut tomorrow, we have decided to test out your Gunners knowledge in our latest GIVEMESPORT quiz.

Did Arsenal sign these 12 past & present players on transfer deadline day?

Get involved below!

1 of 12 Did Arsenal sign Nicolas Pepe on transfer deadline day in 2019? Yes No

News Now - Sport News