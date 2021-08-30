Tottenham Transfer News: Spurs expect to strike deal over £18m-rated player

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

According to reports from Football Insider, Tottenham expect Serge Aurier to leave the club before Tuesday's transfer deadline.

What's the latest transfer news involving Serge Aurier?

The right-back revealed back in May that he'd already reached an agreement with Tottenham to leave this summer, however with the transfer deadline looming Aurier is still yet to secure a move elsewhere.

But Spurs are believed to have received an approach from Lille recently and they are now closing in on a direct replacement for Aurier in the form of Barcelona's Emerson Royal.

Accordingly, Football Insider claim Tottenham now "expect to sell" the Ivory Coast international before the transfer deadline at 11pm on Tuesday.

Has Aurier been a good signing for Tottenham?

Aurier was signed during the same summer as Kyle Walker's departure to Manchester City.

But whereas the England international has gone on to win three Premier League titles at the Eithad while featuring prominently, Aurier has struggled to establish himself as Walker's rightful successor.

Aside from 2019/20 when he made 31 starts in the Premier League, the former PSG man has never managed more than 20 top flight starts in a single campaign for the Lilywhites.

Likewise, while 17 goal involvements in 77 league outings certainly isn't to be sniffed at for a full-back, Aurier's offensive contributions have often been offset by moments of incredibly rash defending - like his needless foul which lead to Man City's winning goal in last season's Carabao Cup final.

How much will Tottenham get for Aurier?

That remains to be seen as it's not even clear where Aurier will end up. Football Insider's report doesn't specifically mention a suitor or even confirm that there are any interested parties.

Nonetheless, the 5 foot 9 defender's contract situation doesn't play into Tottenham's hands, with his deal due to expire at the end of the season.

Transfermarkt rate him at £18m but Spurs might even be lucky to get that for the 28-year-old considering foreign clubs will be able to discuss a pre-contract with him in January.

Could anyone else leave Tottenham before the deadline?

Never rule out Daniel Levy for some late-window business.

Probably the most high-profile exit still on the cards is Tanguy Ndombele. He wants to leave Spurs and is yet to kick a ball under Nuno Santo.

However, the Frenchman reportedly harbours ambitions of sealing a move to Barcelona, Real Madrid or Bayern Munich - as things stand there's little to suggest any club of that calibre will be coming in for him.

