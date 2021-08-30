West Ham Transfer News: Major update in pursuit of prolific goalscorer

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

West Ham are set to miss out on signing Slavia Prague forward Abdallah Sima, according to Football Insider.

Enter GiveAway

What's the latest transfer news involving Sima?

The Irons have been linked with the 6 foot 2 attacker throughout this summer but they have reportedly been beaten to his signature by Brighton.

It is understood that Slavia have accepted a £7m offer from the Seagulls, and the deal is expected to be wrapped up before tomorrow's transfer deadline. Sima could then be loaned straight back to the Czech side so that he can gain further experience before moving permanently to the Amex Stadium.

MAJOR Jules Kounde update emerges as we approach transfer deadline! Hear all about it on The Football Terrace...

What were Sima's stats last season?

The 20-year-old had a breakthrough campaign in 2020/21 as he helped Slavia cruise to the league title, finishing 12 points clear of their nearest rivals, Sparta Prague.

In his 21 league appearances, Sima netted 11 times, and he continued his fine form on the European stage by scoring a further four goals in 11 Europa League matches. One of those goals came against Leicester as Slavia pulled off a shock victory over the Foxes.

Across all competitions, Sima managed to score 20 goals, while also delivering nine assists for his teammates.

Are West Ham linked with any other strikers?

Not at the moment.

They have been linked with Nikola Vlasic and Jesse Lingard, and it has been reported that they are close to landing the former. However, these two players are more comfortable playing behind a No. 9 rather than operating as the focal point of the attack themselves.

1 of 12 Did West Ham United sign Michail Antonio on transfer deadline day? Yes No

Could missing out on Sima come back to haunt West Ham?

Michail Antonio is arguably in the form of his life at the moment, having scored four goals and provided three assists in his opening three Premier League matches this term.

He is currently West Ham's only recognised striker, though, and he has had to deal with his fair share of injuries in the past few years.

The Hammers' fixture list is a demanding one after the international break when they enter the group stages of the Europa League, and it would not be a major surprise if Antonio suffers another physical setback should he be asked to play every few days rather than being given a full week to rest in between matches.

Having a back-up forward such as Sima would be a massive help for David Moyes, as it would allow him to rotate Antonio to try to manage his workload. However, it now seems that he is going to have go through the first half of the season hoping that Antonio can stay fit.

If he doesn't, Moyes may have to play one of his other attacking players out of position, which would be far from an ideal scenario.

News Now - Sport News