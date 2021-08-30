Man United's transfer stance on Edinson Cavani as Cristiano Ronaldo returns to Old Trafford

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Manchester United are hopeful Edinson Cavani will stay at Manchester United as the summer transfer deadline looms, according to Manchester Evening News.

What's the latest transfer news involving Edinson Cavani?

Manchester United announced on Friday that they'd reached an agreement to sign Cristiano Ronaldo from Juventus.

And with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer confirming he plans to use the Portuguese legend as a centre-forward, there have been doubts over Cavani's future at Old Trafford.

However, according to MEN, United sources have said the club have no plans to sell Cavani before the summer transfer window slams shut at 11pm on Tuesday.

Is Cavani happy at United?

MEN do mention some underlying issues. Cavani was apparently unhappy at being left out of the travelling squad for United's trip to Southampton, which resulted in a 1-1 draw for the Red Devils as Anthony Martial was unexpectedly given the nod up front instead.

The Uruguay striker was also disappointed to discover he wouldn't be allowed to represent his country during the coming international break due to the global crisis, although that decision was made by the Premier League rather than United.

Has Cavani been a good signing for United?

Having arrived as a free agent, United can't have too many complaints about how Cavani has performed so far.

He's provided 17 goals and six assists in 40 appearances for the Red Devils and was only outscored by Marcus Rashford and Bruno Fernandes in the Premier League last season.

Perhaps the only issue is how much he can play at the age of 34. There was just a single instance in 2020/21 where Cavani played the full ninety minutes in consecutive Premier League fixtures.

But the deal for Ronaldo mitigates that, giving United the luxury to mix and rotate their starting XI depending on the strength and style of their opposition, and the fitness of their players.

What are the chances of Cavani leaving?

While United have no immediate plans to sell Cavani, a lot can change in the final moments of a summer transfer window.

It shouldn't be forgotten that the veteran forward was strongly linked with Boca Juniors throughout last season, with his father claiming he wanted to return to South America.

In the end, Cavani signed a new contract at United, but the former PSG star may now feel he's better off returning to his native continent than spending the season playing second-fiddle to Ronaldo.

That would still require United to sanction such a move, but it would be unwise to completely rule anything out just yet.

