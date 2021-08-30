Manchester City Transfer News: Agreement reached over £67.5m-rated star

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Star defender Ruben Dias has signed a new contract with Manchester City, the club have confirmed via their official website.

What's the latest news involving Ruben Dias?

Having shone so brightly during his debut season at the Etihad that he won the Premier League Player of the Season award for 2020/21, City have been quick to agree extended terms with the Portuguese defender.

Dias has penned a six-year contract which will keep him at the club until summer 2027, when he will have just turned 30 years old.

What are Dias' stats for Man City?

Dias has now made 54 appearances for City, including 32 in the Premier League last season as he played a pivotal role in helping them reclaim the English crown.

17 of those outings - slightly more than half - resulted in clean sheets, while City enjoyed a run of not conceding in eight out of nine games between mid-December and early February with Dias playing every minute.

Why are City agreeing a new contract with Dias now?

That's an interesting question because City only signed the 6 foot 1 centre-half last summer and agreed a six-year contract with him, so the new deal actually extends his stay by just twelve months.

Nonetheless, Dias has proved how vital he is to City's cause in an incredibly short space of time.

If nothing else the new contract is a symbol of his importance to the side, as well as being good practice by protecting his value and keeping him at the club for as long as possible. Transfermarkt currently value Dias at £67.5m.

The timing is also quite interesting considering City have missed out on signing both Harry Kane and Cristiano Ronaldo in recent days.

Perhaps the announcement of Dias' new deal with the transfer deadline looming is an attempt to end the window on a more positive note despite the lack of signings.

Who is Dias' best centre-back partner?

John Stones formed a strong partnership with Dias last season with the central defenders playing 29 times together and conceding just 14 goals.

However, so far this term Stones is yet to feature and in City's last two Premier League games, Aymeric Laporte has started instead.

City won both games 5-0 and Laporte even scored against Norwich, so it remains to be seen whether Stones can force his way back into contention any time soon.

