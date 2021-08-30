Arsenal Transfer News: Attacker will 'fly out' on Deadline Day to complete move

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Willian will fly to Brazil on Tuesday to complete a move to Corinthians, according to journalist Chris Wheatley.

What's the latest transfer news involving Willian?

News of Willian wishing to leave the Gunners this summer has circulated for some time, however a potential move to the MLS collapsed in July.

But it appears the 70-cap Brazilian has now got his wish, with Wheatley reporting that he's terminated his contract at Arsenal - something which has since been confirmed by the club.

According to the journalist, Willian is set to fly to his homeland on Tuesday to complete a move to Corinthians.

What has Chris Wheatley said about Willian?

Taking to Twitter, Wheatley revealed to his followers that Willian is on course to sign for Corinthians, having agreed to cancel his Gunners contract.

He said on Monday: "Willian's contract with Arsenal has been terminated by mutual consent. He'll fly to Brazil tomorrow ahead of signing for Corinthians."

Will Arsenal miss Willian?

Quite the opposite. They'll probably be glad to see the back of him.

That may seem a harsh analysis - it's not as though Willian showed a lack of professionalism at Arsenal, although there were some concerns over his weight in pre-season.

Sadly, Willian just wasn't able to deliver in an Arsenal jersey having managed only eight goal involvements in 37 appearances for the Gunners.

Already 33 years of age, Willian didn't offer much longevity anyway and he was also one of Arsenal's top earners with wages of £192k per week.

Parting with Willian immediately reduces Arsenal's outgoings, which could free up wages either for a deadline day arrival or further signings in January.

Could anyone else leave Arsenal before the deadline?

That remains to be seen but Hector Bellerin looks likely to depart.

He's been continually left out of Arsenal's starting XIs despite them losing three consecutive Premier League fixtures and has been linked with a return to Spain.

Real Betis are said to be interested in signing Bellerin, while Barcelona reportedly want to agree a loan deal with an option to buy for the former La Masia product.

Don't rule out a departure for Alexandre Lacazette either. With his contract due to expire at the end of the season, it would certainly make sense for Arsenal to sell before the deadline.

